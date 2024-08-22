Three Florida State Defenders To Watch For When They Face Georgia Tech On Saturday
This Saturday marks another chapter of the ACC rivalry between the Florida State Seminoles and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, and the third neutral site game matchup between the two. The Seminoles are ahead 3-2 in the last five matchups and are favored to win this weekend's matchup by 10.5 points according to most Sportsbooks.
Both teams enter into the week 0 matchup with the same goal of winning the ACC, and there is no better opportunity for each team to build confidence than to win a primetime overseas matchup in Dublin, Ireland. The No. 10 team in the nation plans to turn the corner this year after being snubbed for a playoff spot and being beaten by Georgia in the Orange Bowl. The Seminoles enter this season with the No.7 transfer class welcoming in, Georgia transfer, Marvin Jones Jr, who is adding depth to a deep defensive line group. They are one of the most talented teams in the ACC and it will be a huge challenge for Georgia Tech on Saturday.
Here are few names to watch on Florida State's defense.
Players To Watch
1. DL Patrick Payton
This game will be won and lost in the trenches, so keep your eyes on the 6-foot-5 edge Patrick Payton. Last year tailed up outstanding 10-pass breakups from the line of scrimmage to go along with his 10 tackles for loss, earning him All-ACC Honorable Mention honors. Payton was pass-rushing mates with Jared Verse last year who was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the 1st round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Unlike Verse's power-rushing qualities, Payton is a finesse rusher who can affect Saturday's game in a plethora of ways.
2. DL Joshua Farmer
Following up with another defensive lineman to further emphasize the position at hand. Farmer enters into the 2024-2025 season as one of the most improved players for the Seminoles and he tallied 32 tackles, seven tackles for loss, five sacks, two quarterback hurries, and one forced fumble. Garnering the earned acknowledgment, Farmer is on the watch list to be a top defensive tackle in the ACC this fall.
3. CB Azareye'h Thomas
The third impact player to watch this Saturday is junior cornerback, Azareye'h Thomas. Though Thomas was not the starter at corner last season, behind Renardo Green and Jarrian Jones, he has the talent to be one of the best in the country. There have been good reports about Thomas this off-season and he'll be a major cog in the defensive backfield that hopes to ensure Haynes King and his receivers have a slow start to the season. Last season the Niceville, Florida native recorded 10 pass breakups, 4.5 tackles for loss, and 29 tackles.