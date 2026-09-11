Three Georgia Tech Players On Offense to Watch vs Tennessee

Georgia Tech is hoping to have a much better performance on offense this Saturday when they face Tennessee.

The Yellow Jackets did not score an offensive touchdown against the Buffaloes last Thursday and it is safe to say that they are going to need more than that when they face the No. 18 team in the country at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Georgia Tech only managed to accumulate 288 yards against Colorado, averaging 5.3 yards per play and 1.7 yards per rush, a shocking number considering how Georgia Tech likes to operate on offense. What will they be able to do against a more talented team?

Here are three players to watch on offense tomorow.

1. Offensive Line

I'm going to cheat a little bit and single this unit out as one that has to play better.

The Yellow Jackets have had strong offensive lines under Brent Key, but they did not get off to a good start last Thursday.

From left to right, Georgia Tech's offensive line did not perform to expectations. Left tackle Ethan Mackenny finished with a 28.0 grade on Pro Football Focus, including a 10.4 pass blocking grade. Left guard Kevin Peay Jr, in his first career start, finished with a unit-high 57.2 overall grade; Jameson Riggs' first start at center ended with a 40.0 overall grade; right guard Joseph Ionata was given a 49.5 overall grade; and returning starter Malachi Carney had a 51.0 overall grade, including a 34.0 pass blocking grade.

Those are terrible numbers.

Can Georgia Tech's offensive line improve? Certainly, but last week was not a good start for this unit and they are going to be under the microscope heading into Saturday's game.

2. Alberto Mendoza

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) drops back to pass against the Colorado Buffaloes in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there was a bright spot for Georgia Tech against Colorado, Mendoza was it.

It was not the most spectacular performance that a quarterback had in week one, but for a player making his first ever start, Mendoza played well. He finished the game 17-for-23 and 237 yards passing and looked comfortable in the pocket, was accurate, and did not make mistakes.

The challenge gets different this week though.

Jim Knowles has a reputation as one of the best defensive coordinators in the country and for good reason. He confuses quarterbacks and takes away an offense's biggest strength. Georgia Tech is not built to have Mendoza lead them to victory on his back, but he has to make the right plays and have this offense in position if they want to have a shot at the upset.

3. WR Dalen Penson

Penson had a pretty solid debut as a wide receiver.

There was plenty of talk about Penson in fall camp and he was tied with Jordan Allen for most snaps at the wide receiver position. Though his 42-yard catch and run at the end of the game did not lead to a win, it showed the trust that Mendoza had in him to make that play at that moment.

Penson has the speed to be to change any game in an instant and when trying to pull an upset, plays of that nature could become very important. Keep an eye on Penson Saturday night.