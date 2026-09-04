The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly From Georgia Tech's Week One Loss Against Colorado

In what was an ugly contest for much of the way through, Georgia Tech dropped their week one game against Colorado and fell to 0-1, losing their first season opener since the 2023 season.

There are a lot things to look closely at when it comes to this game and here is the first 2026 edition of the good, the bad, and the ugly from last night's game.

The Good

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) drops back to pass against the Colorado Buffaloes in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For his first collegiate start, Alberto Mendoza was pretty solid. He finished the night 17-for-23 for 237 yards and was not much of a threat in the running game, but he took care of the ball and did not make any mistakes. He was the best player on Georgia Tech's offense against the Buffaloes.

Jordan Allen was the most experienced receiver on the Yellow Jackets offense and he turned in an eight catch, 113 yard performance.

Rahkeem Smith scored Georgia Tech's only touchdown of the night on a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. It was the first kickoff return for a touchdown since Jahmyr Gibbs ran one back in 2021.

Georgia Tech's pass defnese was solid. They held Julian Lewis to 14-27 pasasing for 124 yards, far below what was expected of him and this receiver group coming into the game.

The defense had six TFLs.

Kevin Roche Jr had a nice night, catching four passes for 37 yards and blocking a field gaol attempt.

Georgia Tech's defense held Colorado to just four yards per play.

The Bad

The special teams were very up and down all night for Georgia Tech. It started great with the kickoff return for a touchdown and Roche's field goal block was a huge moment in the game, but Aidan Birr, one of the best kickers in the country, missed two field goals, including the game-winning kick being blocked.

The run defense was not as horrible as some suggested, but Colorado was the more physical team and had more success in this area. The Buffaloes ran for 183 yards on 49 carries, averaging only 3.9 yards per carry, but it was a more potent attack than Georgia Tech had.

Georgia Tech only ran 54 plays compared to Colorado's 76.

Georgia Tech fumbled three times in the game, but were fortunate to only lose one of them.

Georgia Tech has dropped consecutive games at Bobby Dodd Stadium for the first time since losses to Bowling Green and Boston College in 2023.

Georgia Tech dropped its first home-opening game at Bobby Dodd Stadium since 2021.

This is the first season opener that Georgia Tech has lost since losing to Louisville in the first game of the 2023 season.

This is a problem that has persisted under Brent Key, and it has not always cost them, but his time management was lacking again against Colorado. After converting a third down and getting to the two-minute timeout, leading 10-7, Georgia Tech played it safe and ran the ball twice and threw a short out to set up a field goal and hope the defense made the stop. Birr hit the field goal to make it 13-7, but Georgia Tech did not make the stop. If Georgia Tech could have gotten another first down, they may have iced the game, but Key played not to lose in that scenario.

It happened again after Georgia Tech got the ball back. Mendoza hits Penson for a 42-yard gain, and then Georgia Tech spiked the ball, threw a quick out to Roche, and then ran it with Haynes to set up the field goal, which ended up being blocked. Too often, Key mismanages crucial situations, and he did it on Thursday night.

The Ugly

Losing is always ugly

Georgia Tech prides itself on being the most physical team and the tougher team, but that was Colorado. The Buffaloes won the line of scrimmage and beat Georgia Tech up front.

The Yellow Jackets hyped rushing attack managed to only gain 51 yards on 30 carries, averaging 1.7 yards per carry.

Georgia Tech committed nine penalties

After stopping Colorado's offense for much of the night, the Yellow Jackets defense allowed the Buffaloes to march down the field for a go-ahead score.

The Yellow Jackets offensive line was crushed by Colorado. It was a rough night for the group as a whole and there needs to be serious improvement as the year goes on.

After having one of the best offenses in the ACC and the country over the past three seasons, Georgia Tech did not score an offensive touchdown tonight. George Godsey has a lot of work to do moving forward.

Georgia Tech will be back in action next Saturday night at home against Tennessee. Kickoff is set for 7:00 and the game will be on ESPN.