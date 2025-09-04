Three Georgia Tech Players To Watch Against Gardner-Webb On Saturday
Georgia Tech is a big favorite this weekend against Gardner-Webb and these are the three players that I am going to be watching closely.
1. CB Daiquan White-
I think that with what he was able to do in a limited number of reps proves Daiquan White should see the field more. He received the highest PFF (Pro Football Focus) grade, posting a 79.9 score. When you dive into the numbers, it is even more impressive his grade in coverage. White finished with an 80.2 coverage grade and was one of the best in the country, ranked with that score, posting in the top 10.
Our own Georgia Tech On SI reporter Arvon Bacon summed up his performance well from last Friday.
“At 5'10", White brings more than just coverage skills to Georgia Tech’s secondary; he is a physical force in run support. Known as a thumper in run support, White earned an elite 79.2 run defense grade from PFF last season, a testament to his toughness and instincts. His versatility makes him an ideal fit for defensive coordinator Blake Gideon’s scheme, which prioritizes defensive backs who can stifle receivers and deliver impact plays in the run game.”
“White’s ability to play both roles effectively permits him the opportunity to continue to see more and more action as the season unfolds. Before suiting up for his first collegiate game at Eastern Michigan, White built his foundation at Creekside High School, where he thrived under the coaching of HC Maurice Dixon.”
It is still early, but White has shown he has all the tools to be an effective corner for the Yellow Jackets, and he could garner more playing time moving forward.
2. OL Joe Fusile
This is really a message for the left side of the offensive line for the Yellow Jackets that simply has to be better, but Fusile is one of the veterans of the group on the offensive line. They go as he goes. He struggled mightily in his 27 snaps, posting a 55.8 grade against Colorado. Now, their front is really good, but far too often, the Buffaloes' defense was able to generate push and move back the offensive linemen.
“This may get overlooked by national media or other reporters, but the left side of the offensive line has a lot to figure out. Colorado generated a lot of pressure through the first half of the game and got a lot of hits on Haynes King. It was a struggle throughout, whether it was Harrison Moore, Joe Fusile, or Tana Alo-Tupuola. Throughout the game, the pressure was constant, and the defense was able to generate a good amount of shots on King. Despite giving up just a sack in the first half, the pressure was imminent and affected King throughout the game. Georgia Tech was platoon swapping at the offensive line spot throughout the game, looking to find different combinations that would help them protect King. It isn’t going to show in the box score, but far too often, King was getting hit on throws that he was making down the field.”
“Even the Yellow Jackets veteran Joe Fusile had some struggles on Friday night against the Colorado defense, getting pushed back into the quarterback a few times. His PFF grade was a 55.8 on 27 snaps. That ranked No. 16 of the 22 players on the Yellow Jackets.”
Fusile can help some of the newer starters on the offensive line come along and be more comfortable with their play, especially if he can impose his will and continue to teach them the ropes. You are only as good as your teammates, and we know Fusile can be a standout offensive lineman for the Yellow Jackets at his full potential.
3. WR Malik Rutherford- Eric Rivers gets a lot of the attention as an explosive player in this offense and a game changer for the Yellow Jackets, but Rutherford is their best wide receiver. He’s been in this offense for a long time, and Georgia Tech must get him going. Rutherford suffered an injury early in the game against Colorado and would miss the majority of the game, but if he is healthy to go this week, you can bet Georgia Tech is going to be getting him the ball. Bailey Stockton stepped up big in his absence, finishing with four catches for 48 yards. You could tell, however, that the offense was missing something that extra juice and explosiveness it has become known for. The vertical passing game was simply not there when Rutherford went down. Rutherford brings a lot of that to the table, especially with him being one of the better deep threats in the country. Georgia Tech needs to get him going and in a rhythm early, especially with a big opponent coming up the following week that will have eyes glued to the television screen against Clemson. Rutherford will also help the wide receiving core with his big play ability, drawing more eyes and attention his way, freeing up guys like Rivers for big plays down the field