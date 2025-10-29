Three Georgia Tech Players To Watch On Saturday Against NC State
Georgia Tech is on the road to face an ACC foe in the NC State Wolfpack on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets will face a road test and will need big performances from key players. The easy choice is Heisman candidate Haynes King, but I decided to give some shine to some other players who could make a big impact and help this team to a victory, with King garnering so much attention. Here are some key players to watch against NC State.
1. TE Josh Beetham
Beetham was almost mentioned as a key takeaway last week with his two receiving touchdowns and a forced fumble, but he dropped two surefire touchdowns. He vowed never to let it happen again to be ready for those opportunities moving forward. He’s been a key fixture in the offense the last few weeks as the Yellow Jackets have expanded the role of the tight ends in the offense, and it has been paying dividends. While defenses have been fixated on stopping the run and Haynes King, the tight ends have taken advantage, especially Beetham, who had a career day last Saturday. He finished with two catches for 34 yards and two touchdowns. His head coach, Brent Key, talked about his performance and how he played against Syracuse.
"The way you guys see the game is so different than the way we see the game. I mean, it's like, oh, he dropped a ball, let's go back to him, make sure he doesn't. I mean, that's not the way it happens. I mean, you have formations that are set up and play actions, you know, certain guys to do certain things. And he dropped the ball early in the game. Came to the sideline. He's kind of beat himself up. I looked him. I said, look, dude, you're going to catch one today. And he did. And like I said, then he caught another one. And then karma hit. He was supposed to catch one to balance out the one he dropped. So he caught two,” said Key.
“So then he had to drop the other one at the end to balance it all out. So that was the football gods, having fun. It was the same play. And it's a, you know, look, it's not a super easy catch, just the angle and whatnot, but we got to make those plays. He knows that. Really, really happy for him to be able to get those other ones that were drawn up plays and plays that were designed to be huge chunk plays when I'm being on fourth and one, which was a big play, big momentum in the game."
Beetham has a chance to continue to see his role develop in the offense, especially if he continues to catch passes and make big plays. The only thing is doing it consistently. With an expanded role, he will be one to keep eye on this Saturday.
2. DL Jordan van den Berg
One of the highest graded Yellow Jackets this season per PFF (Pro Football Focus) with a 75.9 defensive grade. Van Den Berg also ranks high in his rush defense grade with a 77.3, and his pass rush grade of 68.5 as a defensive tackle. He came up big for the Yellow Jackets in their road victory over Duke as he continued to create push and penetrated the Blue Devils offensive line with great technique and prevented Duke from scoring in a pivotal second-half drive that resulted in a field goal. Van Den Berg is having another strong season for the Yellow Jackets and is sixth on the team with 23 tackles and has two sacks. The senior defensive lineman has put together another strong season and has five tackles in back-to-back games for Georgia Tech. He’s also beginning to heat up in terms of creating pressure with a half sack in the last three games.
3. WR Dean Patterson
Patterson has largely been in the back of the rotation in a crowded wide receiver room, but that hasn’t stopped him from seizing his opportunities. He had just one catch last Saturday, but took full advantage. Patterson caught a quick screen and took it the distance for 37 yards and a touchdown. He has just six catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns this year. However, he has the second-highest yards per catch on the team with 21.8. He also has the longest reception on the season for the Yellow Jackets, and an 84-yard screen pass he took the distance for a touchdown. Patterson has shown he can be a big-play guy in this offseason and could be a weapon moving forward for Georgia Tech.
"Well, I mean, we saw it in the stat book also. I mean, that was a pretty big yards per catch. Pretty efficient catching the ball for, you know, I think it was 37-yard average and in one touchdown. So that was a pretty big style on with him. Dean's a great kid. I mean, unbelievable kid. I would take Dean Patterson's football team year in and year out and take 10 of them. You know, his, you know, play on special teams and how he's helping the team. And the ability to get in and do the dirty work in there. It was really good to see him, you know, reap the fruits of fruits and rewards of his labors."
He will be one to watch moving forward.