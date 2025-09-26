Three Georgia Tech Players To Watch On Saturday Vs Wake Forest
No. 16 Georgia Tech is less than 24 hours from facing off against Wake Forest on the road in North Carolina. The Yellow Jackets come in at 4-0 and have handled business so far. They are looking to take another step and add another W in the win column. Here are some players who can play a big role in ensuring that happens for the team.
1. Georgia Tech DB Jy Gilmore- He is having a sneaky good season for the Yellow Jackets this year and has fit in nicely with the team. Since coming over from Georgia State, he has been asked to be a versatile defensive piecer for Georgia Tech. So far, he has been excelling. Gilmore is getting reps at safety and slot cornerback this season. He is coming off one of his better games of the season, receiving his highest overall PFF (Pro Football Focus) grade of 65.6 in a win over Temple.
He was even better tackling last week, which is a good sign moving forward, finishing with a 77.7 grade. An underrated part of his game is his ability to rush the passer, which he has been effective at this year. Coming down and speeding up the quarterback to force him into an errant throw. This aspect of his game is dangerous moving forward, especially when defensive coordinator Blake Gideon sends exotic pressures and blitzes. You have to think that Gilmore will be involved, especially with how disruptive he is and 1 on 1 tackling ability. I feel like forcing a turnover is on the horizon for Gilmore, especially with how many times he has been in the right spot about to make a play, or anticipating what is going to happen. Gilmore will be a big player to watch, especially with a lot of the big plays Wake Forest gets from their star receiver, Christopher Barnes, and running back, Demond Claiborne. Gilmore can help neutralize those big plays with his presence.
2. Georgia Tech WR Isiah Canion-
He is a part of my bold predictions this week, a player that I think will go off and show the country he deserves to be in more conversations. Right now, he leads the Yellow Jackets in catches (tied with Malik Rutherford), yards (167), and touchdowns (2). The passing offense hasn’t hit its full stride yet this season, but when it does, you have to imagine that Canion will be a centerpiece for that. He’s taken huge strides in his game throughout the offseason, getting bigger, faster, and stronger. He’s a weapon all over the field and especially in the red zone with his 6’4 and 215-pound frame. Canion will be a big part of the team’s success moving forward, especially when teams key in on the running game and some of the other playmakers the Yellow Jackets have. Canion will be put in advantageous situations and will eat off of them. Saturday will be another opportunity to do so.
3. Georgia Tech LB Tah’j Butler-
He has been a big part of the revamp of the linebacking core this season, and his development as a sophomore has led to more playing time. He’s on the field way more this season for the Yellow Jackets and is taking full advantage of his opportunities. Last week, he was the highest graded Yellow Jacket on defense with a 78.1 PFF grade on 44 snaps. What was most impressive was his coverage grade rounding out an 81.6. Coverage by the linebackers was an area the Yellow Jackets struggled in all last season, but have seen good improvement under linebacker coach Darius Eubanks. Butler is currently sixth on the team in tackles with 14 and also has a pass defensed. He’s being trusted to be put in more situations on the field to help the team succeed. Head coach Brent Key said this week he is proud of him and how far he has come along.
“Tah’j man, I'm proud of him. So proud of him. I mean, he's a guy who has a lot of talent, probably got a little big in the offseason. He's up in the mid-230s, close to 240, almost. Now that he's come back down a little bit in his weight, he went out there and took his opportunity and really showed what he can do, show what he can do when the lights are on. He's earned his opportunity to play more and more. That's why you do it,” said Key.