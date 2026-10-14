Important Quotes From Georgia Tech TE Chris Corbo Ahead of Saturday's Game vs. Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech TE Chris Corbo talked to the media on Wednesday. Corbo has been a role player this season and has been adamant about continuing to do whatever it takes to help the team win. He discussed his current responsibilities, how his role has expanded, and the upcoming matchup vs. Virginia Tech. Let’s take a closer look.

On his current responsibilities

Georgia Tech uses four different tight ends in their system, but Corbo has taken a bit of a backseat to Kevin Roche Jr. He talked about his responsibilities today after practice and his role in the offense:

“Um, you know, doing a lot of different things. Um, and whatever they need me to do, I'm going to do it to the best of my ability and as hard as I can. So, you know, it's been a lot more blocking, but um you know, I really loving it. Helping open the hole open up the holes for guys like Justice and Trailing and bringing big runs. So, um you know, whatever they need me to do, I'm going to do it. And uh you know, whatever they ask is how I'm going to attack it,” said Corbo.

On his expanded role and how teammates can get more playing time

“Yeah, I would just say if you have a role, attack that because if you're successful in that role, it's going to expand. You're going to build out more packages. There's going to be different things that you can do. Um, so just keep, you know, whatever they're asking us to do, we're going to do. And then, you know, if once that comes along, we attack that. We do that well, and then more stuff is added for, you know, our plates. So, um just keep attacking every day. Um like and and bringing the best you have and and you know, putting it on tape because once you put on tape, it's just going to keep growing,” said Corbo.

On Virginia Tech matchup

The Yellow Jackets have a big matchup in the ACC vs Virginia Tech that will be for conference seeding. Corbo reference the environment and how excited he was to play a good team on Saturday.

“Yeah, it's going to be fun to go up there and play first of all, but um you know, they're an aggressive defense. They're tough. You know, they make a lot of plays. They move a lot. They fly to football. So, it's going to be a good test for us, but I'm excited. I think there's a lot of things that we're going to do that, you know, is going to be successful for us. And it's going to be a battle. But, um you know, they're a good defense. They do a lot of things well. They got a lot of good players over there. So, um you know, excited to go up against them,” said Corbo.

Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday and will be televised on ACC Network.