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Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart For Saturday's Game vs Virginia Tech

The Yellow Jackets have released their depth chart for Saturday's game vs the Hokies
Jackson Caudell|
Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key on the sideline against the Duke Blue Devils in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key on the sideline against the Duke Blue Devils in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech is hoping to carry over its momentum from Saturday's win over Duke and go on the road to face Virginia Tech. The Hokies looked like an ACC contender through the first quarter of the season, but back-to-back losses to Pitt and Cal have shown that they might be more vulnerable than previously thought.

Ahead of the game on Saturday, Georgia Tech has released their depth chart for the upcoming game against the Hokies.

Offense

Position

Starter

Backups

QB

Alberto Mendoza

Grady Adamson

RB

Justice Haynes

Shane Marshall

RB

Malachi Hosley

J.P. Powell

RB

Trelain Maddox

Chad Alexander

WR

Jordan Allen

Coi Jean-Noel

WR

Isaiah Fuhrmann

Debron Gatling

WR

Dalen Penson

Rahkeem Smith

TE

Chris Corbo or Spencer Mermans

TE

Gavin Harris or Kevin Roche Jr

LT

Ethan Mackenny

Markell Samuel

LG

Kevin Peay Jr

Courtney Heard

C

Jameson Riggs

Will Reed

RG

Joseph Ionata

Courtlin Heard

RT

Malachi Carney

Jordan Floyd

On offense, there are going to be some injuries to keep an eye on.

Will Malachi Hosley return for Georgia Tech and even if he does, is he going to play muc? Justice Haynes remains the top running back on this team, but Trelain Maddox has emerged as a legitimate option in the backfield and he scored three touchdowns in Saturday's win over Duke.

Ethan Mackenny has missed the last three games for Georgia Tech and Jordan Floyd has started in his place.

Last week, Jameson Riggs returned to play, but left the game with an injury. Georgia Tech was also missing Markell Samuel and Josh Petty on Saturday. Could Petty be available to make his season debut on Saturday vs Virginia Tech? If he is available will he play?

All questions that could start to be answered when we get the availability report on Wednesday night.

Defense

Position

Starter

Backup

DE

Noah Carter or Taje McCoy or Amontrae Bradford or Brayden Manley

DT

Tawfiq Thomas or Christian Garrett

Amier Clarke

DT

Vincent Carroll-Jackson or Shymeik Jones

Christian Speakman

DE

Jordan Walker or Jordan Boyd or A.J. Hoffler or Amontrae Bradford

LB

E.J. Lightsey

Melvin Jordan IV

LB

Cayman Spaulding

Braylon Outlaw or CJ Gamble

Nickle

Kelvin HIll

Jonas Duclona

Safety

Savion Riley

Kealan Jones or Fenix Felton

Safety

Tae Harris

Chris Hewitt Jr or Fenix Felton

Cornerback

Daiquan White

Zachary Tobe

Cornerback

Jaylen Mbakwe

Trae Stevenson Jr

The big news today out of Georgia Tech was that linebacker Kyle Efford is going to medically retire after a great run with the program. Efford announced his retirement today:

"I mean, that's just one of those things like when you talk about teammates, I mean, that's that's one of the whole reasons I played football. So  it was it was a quite an easy decision to make like my body doing my mind my mind or my teammates my my my mind automatically goes to my teammates like I said like I never wanted to be the one to give less so my teammates had to get more I always wanted to be that one to take that load off my guys," said Efford.

With Efford now done for the season, E.J. Lightsey, Cayman Spaulding, Braylon Outlaw, and CJ Gamble will have to pick up the pace at the position.

Other injuries to watch this week include DEs Jordan Walker and Noah Carter and cornerback Daiquan White. All three players missed last week's win over D

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Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

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