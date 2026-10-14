Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart For Saturday's Game vs Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech is hoping to carry over its momentum from Saturday's win over Duke and go on the road to face Virginia Tech. The Hokies looked like an ACC contender through the first quarter of the season, but back-to-back losses to Pitt and Cal have shown that they might be more vulnerable than previously thought.

Ahead of the game on Saturday, Georgia Tech has released their depth chart for the upcoming game against the Hokies.

Offense

Position Starter Backups QB Alberto Mendoza Grady Adamson RB Justice Haynes Shane Marshall RB Malachi Hosley J.P. Powell RB Trelain Maddox Chad Alexander WR Jordan Allen Coi Jean-Noel WR Isaiah Fuhrmann Debron Gatling WR Dalen Penson Rahkeem Smith TE Chris Corbo or Spencer Mermans TE Gavin Harris or Kevin Roche Jr LT Ethan Mackenny Markell Samuel LG Kevin Peay Jr Courtney Heard C Jameson Riggs Will Reed RG Joseph Ionata Courtlin Heard RT Malachi Carney Jordan Floyd

On offense, there are going to be some injuries to keep an eye on.

Will Malachi Hosley return for Georgia Tech and even if he does, is he going to play muc? Justice Haynes remains the top running back on this team, but Trelain Maddox has emerged as a legitimate option in the backfield and he scored three touchdowns in Saturday's win over Duke.

Ethan Mackenny has missed the last three games for Georgia Tech and Jordan Floyd has started in his place.

Last week, Jameson Riggs returned to play, but left the game with an injury. Georgia Tech was also missing Markell Samuel and Josh Petty on Saturday. Could Petty be available to make his season debut on Saturday vs Virginia Tech? If he is available will he play?

All questions that could start to be answered when we get the availability report on Wednesday night.

Defense

Position Starter Backup DE Noah Carter or Taje McCoy or Amontrae Bradford or Brayden Manley DT Tawfiq Thomas or Christian Garrett Amier Clarke DT Vincent Carroll-Jackson or Shymeik Jones Christian Speakman DE Jordan Walker or Jordan Boyd or A.J. Hoffler or Amontrae Bradford LB E.J. Lightsey Melvin Jordan IV LB Cayman Spaulding Braylon Outlaw or CJ Gamble Nickle Kelvin HIll Jonas Duclona Safety Savion Riley Kealan Jones or Fenix Felton Safety Tae Harris Chris Hewitt Jr or Fenix Felton Cornerback Daiquan White Zachary Tobe Cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe Trae Stevenson Jr

The big news today out of Georgia Tech was that linebacker Kyle Efford is going to medically retire after a great run with the program. Efford announced his retirement today:

"I mean, that's just one of those things like when you talk about teammates, I mean, that's that's one of the whole reasons I played football. So it was it was a quite an easy decision to make like my body doing my mind my mind or my teammates my my my mind automatically goes to my teammates like I said like I never wanted to be the one to give less so my teammates had to get more I always wanted to be that one to take that load off my guys," said Efford.

With Efford now done for the season, E.J. Lightsey, Cayman Spaulding, Braylon Outlaw, and CJ Gamble will have to pick up the pace at the position.

Other injuries to watch this week include DEs Jordan Walker and Noah Carter and cornerback Daiquan White. All three players missed last week's win over D