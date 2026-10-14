Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart For Saturday's Game vs Virginia Tech
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Georgia Tech is hoping to carry over its momentum from Saturday's win over Duke and go on the road to face Virginia Tech. The Hokies looked like an ACC contender through the first quarter of the season, but back-to-back losses to Pitt and Cal have shown that they might be more vulnerable than previously thought.
Ahead of the game on Saturday, Georgia Tech has released their depth chart for the upcoming game against the Hokies.
Offense
Position
Starter
Backups
QB
Alberto Mendoza
Grady Adamson
RB
Justice Haynes
Shane Marshall
RB
Malachi Hosley
J.P. Powell
RB
Trelain Maddox
Chad Alexander
WR
Jordan Allen
Coi Jean-Noel
WR
Isaiah Fuhrmann
Debron Gatling
WR
Dalen Penson
Rahkeem Smith
TE
Chris Corbo or Spencer Mermans
TE
Gavin Harris or Kevin Roche Jr
LT
Ethan Mackenny
Markell Samuel
LG
Kevin Peay Jr
Courtney Heard
C
Jameson Riggs
Will Reed
RG
Joseph Ionata
Courtlin Heard
RT
Malachi Carney
Jordan Floyd
On offense, there are going to be some injuries to keep an eye on.
Will Malachi Hosley return for Georgia Tech and even if he does, is he going to play muc? Justice Haynes remains the top running back on this team, but Trelain Maddox has emerged as a legitimate option in the backfield and he scored three touchdowns in Saturday's win over Duke.
Ethan Mackenny has missed the last three games for Georgia Tech and Jordan Floyd has started in his place.
Last week, Jameson Riggs returned to play, but left the game with an injury. Georgia Tech was also missing Markell Samuel and Josh Petty on Saturday. Could Petty be available to make his season debut on Saturday vs Virginia Tech? If he is available will he play?
All questions that could start to be answered when we get the availability report on Wednesday night.
Defense
Position
Starter
Backup
DE
Noah Carter or Taje McCoy or Amontrae Bradford or Brayden Manley
DT
Tawfiq Thomas or Christian Garrett
Amier Clarke
DT
Vincent Carroll-Jackson or Shymeik Jones
Christian Speakman
DE
Jordan Walker or Jordan Boyd or A.J. Hoffler or Amontrae Bradford
LB
E.J. Lightsey
Melvin Jordan IV
LB
Cayman Spaulding
Braylon Outlaw or CJ Gamble
Nickle
Kelvin HIll
Jonas Duclona
Safety
Savion Riley
Kealan Jones or Fenix Felton
Safety
Tae Harris
Chris Hewitt Jr or Fenix Felton
Cornerback
Daiquan White
Zachary Tobe
Cornerback
Jaylen Mbakwe
Trae Stevenson Jr
The big news today out of Georgia Tech was that linebacker Kyle Efford is going to medically retire after a great run with the program. Efford announced his retirement today:
"I mean, that's just one of those things like when you talk about teammates, I mean, that's that's one of the whole reasons I played football. So it was it was a quite an easy decision to make like my body doing my mind my mind or my teammates my my my mind automatically goes to my teammates like I said like I never wanted to be the one to give less so my teammates had to get more I always wanted to be that one to take that load off my guys," said Efford.
With Efford now done for the season, E.J. Lightsey, Cayman Spaulding, Braylon Outlaw, and CJ Gamble will have to pick up the pace at the position.
Other injuries to watch this week include DEs Jordan Walker and Noah Carter and cornerback Daiquan White. All three players missed last week's win over D
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell