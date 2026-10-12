SP+ Predicts Final Score For Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech Matchup In Week 7

Georgia Tech is fresh off a major home win over the Duke Blue Devils this past week. Trelain Maddox had the final touchdown on a 1-yard rush. The Yellow Jackets led for the entirety of the game up until the last two minutes. Alberto Mendoza got the Yellow Jackets in range with key throws late to Jordan Allen and Dalen Penson. Duke kicker Gavin Strange missed the kick, and the Yellow Jackets advanced to 2-3.

They have a new challenge on hand as they travel to Blacksburg. The sportsbooks and analysts aren’t favoring them.

Georgia Tech is an underdog by the sportsbooks and most power rating systems ahead of Saturday’s game, including ESPN analyst Bill Connelly's SP+. For those that don't know, here is how Connelly describes what SP+ is: "As always: SP+ is a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. It is a predictive measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football, not a résumé ranking."

Georgia Tech opens as a big underdog on the road vs. Virginia Tech, Connelly has a projected 33-22 win for Virginia Tech against the Yellow Jackets. He gives Virginia Tech a 75% chance to win the game over the Yellow Jackets. ESPN's FPI gives Georgia Tech just a 26.3% chance to win on the road and get their second conference win of the season.

Can the Yellow Jackets Create Momentum?

Saturday was a big win for the Yellow Jackets and knocked off Duke for their first conference win. It immediately changes the tone, and they are looked at differently. Now, can they continue that good will against a Virginia Tech team that has dropped two consecutive games? Georgia Tech has a chance to get back to .500 with a win and change its season.

"Yeah, look, we've got to come to work every day. But when you win, it's a lot easier to come back in and have the energy and enthusiasm, right? We've had a hard two weeks. We've had a hard two weeks. Everybody's programmed from the top to almost at the bottom, but everyone else. From, you know, on the hill, the presidents, to the administration, the AD. I mean, it's everybody. We all feel this, right? And we needed that today. It's a lot easier to come into work and do the things you have to do and to do your job. when you have that so i'll just clean up mistakes when you have that.

Yeah, we needed it. And that was one of the things I talked to them about was, this was last Tuesday, two Tuesdays ago, I guess. We came back from the first Tuesday of the bye week. I said, look, man, guys, you guys all want to win. I know it. But we've got to stop sitting around and doing the things that lose games. We've got to learn how to stop losing the game before we can ever win. And now it kind of propels you. And now there's belief, there's confidence. But, again, I go back to all those different things. What I go back to is we played together as a team. We played together as a team, and that goes a long way."

Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET this Saturday and will be televised on ACC Network