After pulling off an upset on the road against Clemson, Georgia Tech is coming back home to face arguably the hottest team in the country.

Wake Forest has been laying waste to opponents since their home loss to No. 7 Miami. In their past four games, the Demon Deacons have outscored their opponents 145-0 in the first half alone. They are playing like one of the best teams in the country and are one win away from setting up a likely rematch with Miami in the ACC Championship game in Charlotte.

So what can Georgia Tech do to stop them? Wake Forest is out to prove that they belong in the CFP field and are going to want revenge for losing in overtime to the Yellow Jackets last season. This is going to be the biggest challenge of the year up to this point for Brent Key's team and it will take their best effort of the year to even make this a competitive game.

So how can Georgia Tech upset Wake Forest?

1. Bend but don't break on defense

The biggest mismatch on paper in this game is going to be the Wake Forest offense vs the Georgia Tech defense.

Up until last week, Georgia Tech's defense had been an utter disaster. They are 92nd in EPA/pass and 105th in EPA/rush, as well as 109th in rushing success rate allowed. In basic stats, they are 111th in yards allowed per game, 132nd in rushing yards allowed per game, 36th in passing yards allowed per game, and 113th in total yards allowed per game.

Was last week a sign of things to come though? After relieving Jason Semore of his duties as defensive coordinator, Vinnie Sunseri stepped into call plays and did not allow a touchdown to the Tigers last week.

But there is a major difference in the Clemson offense and the Wake Forest offense. The Demon Deacons are 2nd in the country in points per game, 33rd in rushing yards per game, 10th in passing yards per game, and 7th in total yards per game. They have a Heisman contending quarterback in Gio Lopez and one of the deepest receiver groups in the ACC.

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So how can Georgia Tech slow them down?

I think they are going to have to use a similar gameplan as they did in one of Brent Key's biggest upsets and win in 2024 over Miami. In that game, the Hurricanes had the top offense in the country and a Heisman contender in Cam Ward, but Georgia Tech held up in the red zone and won on third and fourth down. Wake Forest is going to get yards in this game, but if Georgia Tech can force third and longs and keep them out of the endzone more often than not, they might have a chance.

2. Control the tempo

I will again reference the 2024 upset win over Miami.

In that game, the Yellow Jackets possessed the ball for nearly 10 minutes longer than the Hurricanes and were 9-for-14 on third down. With Miami going 3-for-10 on third down and 1-for-4 on fourth down in that game, that elevated Georgia Tech to a win, despite being outgained in the game.

Get crucial stops on defense and limit the possessions in the game.

3. Run game

Georgia Tech's run game has been disappointing this season, but they ran for 269 yards last week against Clemson. Justice Haynes had his best game of the season and quarterback Grady Adamson was used for 19 carries, as well as 12 carries for backup running back Trelain Maddox.

The Demon Deacons one weakness this season has been their pass defense, but I think to control the tempo of this game and keep the explosive Wake Forest offense off the field, they have to run the ball successfully. Wake Forest has a disruptive front seven that has taken advantage of better offensive lines than the Yellow Jackets and it won't be an easy matchup. If Haynes, Adamson, and Maddox can have good days, it might give Georgia Tech a chance.