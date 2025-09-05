Three Keys To Victory For Georgia Tech Against Gardner-Webb On Saturday
Saturday is inching closer and closer for the Yellow Jackets, who will host Gardner Webb. The Runnin' Bulldogs come in at 1-0 after a thrilling victory over Western Carolina and Georgia Tech had a big road win against Colorado in Boulder. The Yellow Jackets will look to create the same success at home and advance to 2-0. In order to do that, there are some key things they need to do.
1. Limit the turnovers
Now, it may sound clichéd, and it has been discussed all week, but simply put, this area needs to be cleaned up if the Yellow Jackets want to accomplish their goals this upcoming season. Three turnovers and you will likely lose the game nine out of 10 times. Despite the Yellow Jackets being able to overcome the adversity, it even fueled them to get into a rhythm later in the game. The team rallied around each other, and it showed in how they responded.
"Yeah, it doesn't matter what week it is, what practice it is. Ball security, we work ball security every single play of every day. I don't know if you could work more of it than we do, okay? And when you look at the serious events that happened, we had a bad snap that snapped over the head with the new center in there,” said Key. “Then, well, the first one I think was the ball exchange. And if you look at Haynes and Jamal, I mean, how many times have they done that over the course of the last three seasons? Thousands and thousands and thousands of times, right? And even watching the film, talking to those guys, it's one of those things. It was a little bit of an angle here, a little bit there.
“We were very fortunate that our team kept the right frame of mind. After the third turnover, our defense goes out there and gets a three-and-out, great play by Cayman (Spaulding) on the far sideline. To get him to fourth and fourth and short, and they ended up kicking, and we were able to get in a little bit of a rhythm then."
If Georgia Tech doesn’t turn over the ball, they win this game.
2. Vertical Passing game makes a return
This is a big component of the offense for Georgia Tech. Offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner has already proven he is great at calling plays and using different formations to get the defense off-kilter. The next step of unlocking this offense is vertically beating defenses down the field. We saw it last year with Haynes King at quarterback, but now seeing it consistently down the field throughout the game could make this offense special. Georgia Tech has a new set of weapons playing in big roles for the team in Eric Rivers, Dean Patterson, and Isiah Canion. Rivers showed that in Week 1, he is dynamic with the ball in his hands and is a good route runner who can get open.
If they can run him on some double moves and potentially get him in single coverage, Georgia Tech can pop some plays down the field. Another is Malik Rutherford, who is a veteran receiver for the Yellow Jackets, known for the big play and torching defenses in the slot. He’s only gotten better and become more elite. Dean Patterson saw the field sparingly against Colorado, but you know what he is capable of, especially from his performance with FIU last year. Canion is the shiny new toy that was finally let out of the bag. His 6’4 and 215-pound frame can cause mismatches, and he can easily when 50/50 balls with his long, athletic frame. Georgia Tech has to get him more involved, especially in the vertical passing game. There is no better game to try and it those shock plays down the field than against Gardner Webb. I expect it to make an appearance against the Runnin’ Bulldogs and be a big part of the victory on Saturday.
3. Slowing Down QB Nate Hampton
Georgia Tech will have its hands full trying to slow down the Big South/OVC Player of the Week on Saturday. He’s a bowling ball at 6’6 and 240 pounds, and difficult to bring down in the open field. In week 1, he rushed for 132 yards and four touchdowns. When he is running the ball, it takes multiple defenders to get him to the ground. He’s a very physical runner and looks to impose his will on you. Georgia Tech did a good job of keeping dual-threat QB Kaidon Salter in check in their matchup last Friday, so they know what to look for and do, but Hampton presents a different challenge. I think if you’re Georgia Tech, you have to load the box, make sure you close the gap lanes, and contain Hampton in the passing game, not letting him roll out of the pocket. It may be even beneficial to have a QB Spy on Hampton in obvious passing situations.
A name that comes to mind is Cayman Spaulding because of his physicality and speed. He’s not afraid to come down and deliver a bowl and make you feel it. He could be a key player in helping contain Hampton. Hampton isn’t the best thrower of the football, only completing 40% of his passes in a Week 1 victory over Western Carolina, and with improved play from the secondary, the inaccuracy could bode in their favor and result in some turnovers. The key for Georgia Tech is not allowing Hampton to get going in the running game and getting a rhythm early, which could prove to be an issue.