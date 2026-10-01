Three Overreactions To Georgia Tech Football First Four Games Of The Season





Georgia Tech has given a good sample size of the team they are this season through 16 quarters of football. Today we explore three overreactions to the Yellow Jackets first four game.

1. Brent Key Should Be Fired

This is circulating in the fan base on social media and has been a talking point. Simply relax. This is the first season the Yellow Jackets have been in this position after three consecutive winning seasons, including a pair of 7-6 campaigns and their best year last season at 9-4. There was a myriad of changes from players to coaches, to personnel, recruiting staff, to even administration. A lot has changed quickly for Georgia Tech. It takes time to gel. Yes, fans should be mad and upset with how the season is going. However, it is no need to call for a man’s job just four games into a season when you have a completely different-looking team from a season ago. I think Key has earned the benefit of doubt to figure things out and to see where the team goes. One season or even a bad one shouldn’t determine his job security. So relax, and let’s see what he is made of .

2. Georgia Tech will fall back in purgatory

When I say purgatory, I mean irrelevance. A team you don’t really watch, and they are basically just inept, and you don’t turn on your television to watch them play. Now, even in a down season, these thoughts can start to creep in. In my opinion, one season doesn’t define if you will fall into purgatory. It has to be consistent, inept, and terrible play. This will be Coach Key's biggest test of his coaching career to see what he is made of, but I don’t think what he has built in three years will just vanish after one bad season. They still have national relevance, and their game against Tennessee next season will be one of the headliners to begin the year in Knoxville in Week 1 on August 28th. That game will likely be on ESPN. I only bring that up to say, if they were going to fall into purgatory, that game wouldn’t be one of the headliners or one you would want to tune into.

3. The Yellow Jackets Don’t Have Talent

Say what you will be this is a talented team from top to bottom. They have the players and playmakers to get this done and right the ship. You look at guys like Alberto Mendoza, Justice Haynes, Kevin Roche Jr, Tawfiq Thomas, Noah Carter, Taje McCoy, Dalen Penson, Jordan Allen, and Tae Harris as players who can make a major difference for this football team. They’ve been heavy contributors thus far. Are they perfect? No, but they play at a high level. Georgia Tech will need other talented players to come in the fold and help of course like freshmen and veterans. But they have a good collection of talent to turn it around. One talented player on their way back from injury is former five star prospect Josh Petty. With so many struggles on the offensive line, if he can come in and make a difference and help sure up some things, he could be a guy who has a solidified role for years to come. Petty was highly rated out of high school for a reason, and now it is time to see if it matches up.