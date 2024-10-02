Three Players to Watch on Duke's Offense This Saturday Against the Yellow Jackets
Duke is coming off an incredible comeback win against rival North Carolina last week. The Blue Devils made great collective efforts on both sides of the ball and put up 396 yards of total offense last week. There are many you can point out that could have a big impact this upcoming weekend, but here are some players who surely will make their presence felt at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
QB Maalik Murphy- The Texas transfer is having a great season for the Blue Devils. Murphy has thrown for 1,226 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has three games with three touchdown passes in just five games played this season. He didn’t have gaudy numbers in a win last week against UNC, but played a clean game throwing for 209 yards and a touchdown. He was consistent and made plays throughout the game to usher in the comeback. A thing to watch with Murphy is his pocket presence. He navigates the pocket well even under pressure and can step up and deliver strikes if he has time to throw it. Murphy has a ton of upside and is already on track to break the touchdown passes record of 24 set by Anthony Dilweg in 1988.
RB Star Thomas- He is one of the best players on the Duke team and is tough to bring down. In a come-from-behind victory against UNC, he rushed for 166 yards and a touchdown. Thomas also had a 29-yard touchdown catch. He also had a rushing touchdown that came from two yards out. Thomas was incredible and helped orchestrate the comeback win. His head coach Manny Diaz said this to ESPN Reporter post game after the incredible comeback win.
“Star is getting better and better every week. He runs with such passion. He fires up our football team. He was the difference,” said Diaz.
Thomas has rushed for 480 yards and three touchdowns this season. His yards after contact are probably the most impressive aspect of his game. The senior running back is on pace to have a career year for the Blue Devils and is not far from surpassing his totals from 2023 in rushing yards and touchdowns. It will be imperative that the Yellow Jackets come ready to slow him down and close down the rushing lanes for Thomas if they want to come out on top.
WR Jordan Moore- So far in 2024, he leads Duke in receiving. Moore has 28 catches for 420 yards and three touchdowns. Moore started the season hot with 100 receiving yards in each of the first two games. His best game of the season came in a double overtime 26-20 win against Northwestern where he finished with 11 catches for 121 yards and a touchdown. He had four catches for 80 yards last week against North Carolina. A thing that stands out about his game is his deep threat ability down the field. He is known for making long catches and big plays. His longest catch this season was 47 yards. Moore is also a William V. Campbell Trophy semifinalist given to exemplary student athletes. In 40 career games, 28 starts, he's logged 146 receptions for 1,831 yards (12.39) with 16 touchdowns and added 52 rushes for 256 yards (4.92) with three scores. Moore is one of just 18 Duke players to record a rushing, receiving and passing touchdown during a Duke career, after completing 9-of-19 pass attempts for 95 yards and one score. He is currently riding a 30-game reception streak, which ranks eighth on Duke's all-time chart. The Yellow Jackets secondary will have to be ready for him on Saturday and try to limit explosive plays.