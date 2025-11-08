Three Players Who Need To Step Up For Georgia Tech In The Final Three Games
Georgia Tech is on its bye week today as they watch college football Week 11 from home before returning to play next week against Boston College. The Yellow Jackets sit at 8-1 and have everything in front of them to make the ACC Championship and the College Football Playoff. However, they need some players to step up for them if they want to continue to make that reality. Let’s take a look at who that is and who can help this team reach their goals.
1. Brayden Manley
He was one of the prized acquisitions of the offseason for the Yellow Jackets. He came from Mercer when he dominated and was an FCS All-American and the SoCon Defensive Player of the Year after finishing with 38 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks. Manley was supposed to be a big difference maker for the Yellow Jackets this season, but it hasn’t quite panned out the way it was supposed to yet. Manley has 13 tackles and one sack this season for the Yellow Jackets. There is an adjustment period playing up a higher level in college football of course, but they need Manley to get going. He did have one of his better games last week against NC State. Manley finished with a season-high three tackles. With their defensive line struggling to defend the run and create pressure on the quarterback, Georgia Tech needs someone to step up. Manley has all the talent and capabilities to do so. Can he be that difference maker in the final stretch of the season?
2. Isiah Canion
We have seen some flashes from the athletic specimen throughout the season. He’s shown he can even be a No. 1 WR for Georgia Tech at times. The offense runs through Haynes King, and they haven’t missed a step in production offensively this year. However, Canion is a guy who can consistently win one-on-one matchups. You throw the ball up to him no matter the coverage, and he is going to come down with the ball. He is just that talented. On the year, Canion has 22 catches for 329 yards and two touchdowns. He had his best against Wake Forest, finishing with four catches for 70 yards. The last few weeks, he hasn’t been on the field as much with Georgia Tech running different packages which has saw a dip in his production. However, Canion is always chomping at the bit and ready to get action. Georgia Tech needs to feature him more, where defensive backs have to respect the wide receivers more on the outside. I think this would open up the running game more for the Yellow Jackets. If Canion gets going, look out for the rest of the opponents this season because he will be a problem.
3. Jamal Haynes
We all know how good Jamal Haynes is for the Georgia Tech football team. This is not a slight on him at all, but the success of Georgia Tech in the final stretch of the season does depend on him. Teams are going to start gearing up to slow down Haynes King and Malachi Hosley in the running game. They need Haynes to keep them honest and to continue to respect the rushing attack. The last few games have been tough to get him going. Haynes had eight carries for 29 yards against Duke, seven carries for 23 yards against Syracuse, and six carries for 14 yards against NC State. Georgia Tech is a team that wants to run the ball at a high level. To get back to that, one Haynes needs more carries. He is a player who gets better as the game goes on and with more touches coming his way. Two, they need more explosive plays from the running game and bigger plays down the field. Running in between the tackles has been tough, so they may have to get out to the edges and lean on some perimeter blocking to get Haynes free. He is a stud player, but the Yellow Jackets need to get him going again for the rushing attack to be at the level it was to start the season.
