Brent Key says both Grady Adamson and Alberto Mendoza will play vs Clemson

The old phrase is "if you have two quarterbacks, you don't have one" and that is what Georgia Tech is going through right now.

After starting and being the only quarterback to play in the first seven games, Alberto Mendoza has had to share quarterback duties with Grady Adamson in the last two. Mendoza was pulled after a dismal start against Pittsburgh, with Adamson getting Georgia Tech their only scoring drives of the game and then the two rotated drives against Louisville.

Neither was effective, as Mendoza finished 13-for-25 for 148 yards and one touchdown, while Adamson was 12-for-19 for 93 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. Adamson is the more mobile of the two quarterbacks, but he could not find a way to get going on the ground against the Cardinals.

After the loss to Louisville, head coach Brent Key did not say what the team was going to do for the following game against Clemson, but when speaking today, Key noted that both quarterbacks will play, but that if one gets hot, they might stick with that quarterback.

“We'll see both those guys. um you know not necessarily you know, by series you but [clears throat] how we feel like we the those guys can get in and execute what they do uh the best to help give us a chance to win. This is a really good defense we're going against on the road. It's a loud stadium, so some continuity matters in that regard as well. But both of them have things that they do well … and we can benefit the team with. Both those guys are ready to play, and I would imagine we'd see both of them on Saturday,” said Key.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

When asked about the QB rotation again this week, Key said they will use both guys again. He does say that continuity matters especially in a road environment like Clemson. — Alex Farrer (@AFarrersports) November 12, 2026

Is this a smart strategy?

This did not work against Louisville and the Cardinals had a far worse defensive unit than the Tigers. Not only that, but the game against Louisville was at home. While Clemson is not the power that they once were, going on the road and winning is not a given, especially when you have questions at nearly every position.

Earlier in the season, Mendoza was not playing like a superstar, but he was doing a solid enough job of running the offense, setting a career high in passing yards against Virginia Tech with 339. Since then, it seems like the porous offensive line and lack of a running game has finally caught up to him and his play has fallen off in the last couple of games.

If a quarterback gets hot on Saturday, than we might see them for the whole game, but if not, it could be another game of musical chairs at the most important position on the field.