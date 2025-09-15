Three Storylines To Watch In Georgia Tech's Week Four Game vs Temple
It is the start of the new week, which means it's time to move on and turn our attention to the upcoming matchup against Temple. Let’s look at some early storylines of this upcoming game on Saturday for the Yellow Jackets.
1. Can Georgia Tech avoid a hangover?
Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key has established a well-rounded and respected football team that wants to impose its will on you. This team is never satisfied or complacent and is always looking to improve. A lot goes into rebuilding a team and infusing a culture into it. King said it best on how to avoid a hangover and how big wins over top opponents aren’t something new to the program.
“I mean, like I said, with being an older team, we've been there, we've done that, we've had things like this happen before. We've learned from it because it's happened in the past. How we approach tomorrow is everything. We can't just come in, still on a high, beating Clemson; we've got another game next week. How we respond, how we come in tomorrow, will tell a lot about this team," said King.
Sometimes you can see a team look ahead to the next opponent or not take an opponent as seriously after a big win. I don’t think that will be a problem, especially with how the players in the press conference kept mentioning the next game and preparing for Temple. However, it will be a storyline to watch.
2. Will Haynes King light it up through the air?
In a win over Clemson, King did a great job of taking care of the football and not turning it over. He finished 20-28 for 211 passing yards. He did a lot of his damage on the ground, rushing for 103 yards and a touchdown. To bring that point home even more, King finished as a top-rated quarterback in the country, per Pro Football Focus. He finished with a 90.2 overall grade, ranked No. 8 in the nation.
King registered an 87.0 passing grade and finished with a 71.4% completion percentage. In the game against Clemson, King missed a couple of throws that were just out of the reach of the receivers that would have been big gains. Temple is a get-right game and one where we can see King light it up for a big stat line. We saw that with Aaron Philo, who played for King in Week 2 against Gardner-Webb. Will we see the senior quarterback have the same success on Saturday?
3. Which young freshmen will continue to push for more playing time?
We saw a lot of freshmen play in the 59-12 win against Gardner Webb and get a chance to showcase their talent. Some of the standouts were Tae Harris, Jordan Allen, Christian Garrett, and Andre Fuller. Even former five-star offensive lineman Josh Petty got the chance to get some snaps and made a crucial block on a screen pass that sprung Allen free. In the game coming up against Temple, it will be a great way to see more of the freshmen play and see who can emerge and get more playing time on the gridiron. Depth has been at the top of the discussion of this Yellow Jackets team since before the season started, and we saw a good glimpse against Gardner-Webb. Saturday should be another good look at the future and see some contributors in the future for the Yellow Jackets.