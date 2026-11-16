Three Storylines To Watch On Saturday vs. Wake Forest: Can The Yellow Jackets Be Successful With Two QBs?

Georgia Tech is looking to build on the success they had in their previous outing vs Clemson. Let’s take a look at some key storylines to watch in their matchup vs Wake Forest.

How will Georgia Tech play their two QB system vs Wake Forest?

Georgia Tech has been running a two quarterback system over the last few weeks. In the debut of the system against Louisville, it was disastrous especially with both quarterbacks rotating each series back and forth. Saturday was different against Clemson and felt more intentional. Mendoza was solid in the first half and made a number of big throws to Jordan Allen and Chris Corbo. Mendoza threw for 138 yards. Grady Adamson was physical and violent in the run game, and gave the Yellow Jackets a much-needed demeanor and attitude they have been missing. Adamson rushed for 87 yards on 19 carries, and added a touchdown. Going against a better defense in Wake Forest, I am not sure if the two quarterback system will be as effective. The Yellow Jackets have shown their hand a bit with film that whenever Adamson comes into the game they are running the ball. That is a tendency they can use to their advantage. Georgia Tech will have to be creative in how they decide to use their quarterbacks, or they may even go with one guy. Whatever they decide, they will have to get the most from either quarterback if they are going to have a chance.

"Yeah. I mean, we didn't just think about it pregame. No, that was the plan. That was the plan. Uh, you know, up until last week, Grady had only had a little bit of, you know, a few snaps, couple of quarters at the end of a game. So, it was unfair to Grady to play him like that at that point, right? So, you had to get, you know, you had to get some real time experience. Um, look, we've done this two years ago, you know, we did it with at Miami and and NC State. We did it four years ago, five years ago, five years ago up at uh a couple of times. So, it it wasn't new for us, putting the plan together. That was the easy part. Um, you know, making sure the guys had the confidence to go out and execute. Uh, and they did. They believed in each other. Uh, good things happened and I think we were able to play a complete game.

Can the Yellow Jackets slow down a high powered offensive attack?

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Wake Forest has the No.7 total offense in the country averaging 492.4 yards per game. The Demon Deacons nearly have 5,000 yards of offense this season. Wake Forest also has the No.2 scoring offense in the country averaging 43.9 points per game. The Demon Deacons also have the No.10 pass offense averaging 305.6 yards per game. They have a quarterback in Gio Lopez, who is playing at a Heisman level. Lopez has been superb, and has thrown for 2,377 yards and 19 touchdowns. Lopez has only one interception this season, and is completing 66% of his throws. This offense has scored 57, 38, 41, 51, 77, and 49 in each of its last six games. The offense has been dynamite and one of the best in the country. Georgia Tech has its work cut out trying to stop this offense and especially one of the best wide receivers in the country in Carlos Hernandez. The biggest storyline is if they can slow down this high octane offense

Was Clemson a fluke?

Georgia Tech put together its most complete performance on Saturday. After letting go four coaches, there were a lot of questions of how the team would look. Had they reeled it in? Would they play far? Did the coach key lose the locker room? However, the Yellow Jackets proved they had a pulse, and came out and played hard vs Clemson. It was a physical team who dominated both sides of the ball. The run game was going, and the run defense shut down a good Clemson rushing attack. The reason we have asked if it is a fluke is because the Tigers starting quarterback Tait Reynbolds went down early in the game. It had a significant impact, and Clemson couldn’t get anything going offensively. Georgia Tech took full advantage and held them to just six points. Now, this week going against a high-octane offense we get a chance to see if that was a one hit wonder, or can this defense actually play like that. It is more of a test of consistency, and a good test to prove this is who the Yellow Jackets can be. What better test than a team that looks a College Football Playoff team?

“Okay, as long as we're going forward and we can continue to manipulate the field position there, we'd be in good shape." And yeah, it's very very uh it's, it's gratifying just because of what the players and the fans and the and the coaches have all uh seen and what they're able to do today,” said Key.