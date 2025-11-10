Three Storylines To Watch On Saturday When Georgia Tech Faces Boston College
Georgia Tech will get a chance and another bite at the apple this Saturday when they travels to face Boston College. They have just two ACC games left and must finish strong to get to where they want to be. Let’s take a look at some of the big storylines to watch on Saturday.
1. Can the Georgia Tech defense find its groove?
Georgia Tech's defense carried the Yellow Jackets for a good part of the year. Now, when I say carried, I mean keep the game within reach, make plays, and not give up points. At one point in the year, the Yellow Jackets had a top 12 red zone defense and were very opportunistic in creating turnovers. The Duke game was a great example of that when the Yellow Jackets forced a fumble and returned it for a touchdown, and shut down the Blue Devils in the red zone. Georgia Tech is more than capable of getting stops defensively and being a complementary component of the team. To find their groove, it starts with getting more tackles for loss and sacks. They also need to get healthy and get some of their key players back. A thing to watch is if Ahamri Harvey and Jy Gilmore will return this week. Full confirmation on this will come on Thursday.
“Maybe. They're all out there today. Nice. They all practiced today. They all have pads on today. What do we use that last year question? Oh, down the camera. Reporter (Questionable or Doubtful?), because that has obviously shown not to really be the truth until the kickoff, so. Yeah, I pretty much know somebody's questionable or doubtful. Doubtful means you doubt they can go. They probably won't go. So no soapboxes, they're all ahead of schedule. All right, and we expect them all back, and hopefully they'll all be back very soon. You got me there because it was Thursday, and that's a Thursday question day. So I couldn't say anything else,” said Key.
2. Another Heisman-worthy performance from Haynes King?
King has been spectacular this season for the Yellow Jackets and has continued to play at an otherworldly level. Even in the loss last week to NC State, King had 511 total yards of offense and five touchdowns. King plays his best when his team needs it most and has been a reliable player all season. He is the leading rusher on the team with 754 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. King also has 1,888 passing yards and nine touchdowns. He’s been lighting it up through the air in the past few games. In a win against Syracuse, King had his first 300-yard passing game. In a win over NC State, King threw for 408 yards and two touchdowns. It doesn’t matter what environment he is in, King comes up big time week in and week out and is firmly in the Heisman conversation.
3. Who will be a new player that steps up?
It feels like each week we see a new player step up for the Yellow Jackets. One of those players has been Jordan Allen, who has been taking advantage of his opportunities and making plays. He was the first Georgia Tech wide receiver with a 100-yard game this season in a loss to NC State. In that game, Allen finished with five catches for 110 yards. He’s been a weapon on offense. Who else will step up for Yellow Jackets moving forward on either side of the ball. Will it be some of the young guys like Tae Harris, Andre Fuller, Amontrae Bradford? Or will it be a veteran player like Cayman Spaulding, Brayden Manley, or AJ Hoffler? Georgia Tech needs a new player to fill that role and be one of those guys to what they already have had this season. The more players step up the better it will be for the Yellow Jackets.
