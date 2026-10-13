Three Storylines To Watch On Saturday When Georgia Tech Travels To Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech is preparing to go on the road to face Virginia Tech in a high-stakes ACC battle in Blacksburg. Let’s take a look at some key storylines to watch in this football game on Saturday.

Has the Georgia Tech offense finally turned a corner?

It looks like the Yellow Jackets offense may have finally turned a corner. Over the past three games, Georgia Tech's offense has put up 44, 27, and 28 points. Against Duke, the Yellow Jackets finished with 383 total yards and put together a game-winning drive after the Blue Devils took a late lead. Georgia Tech's running game rushed for 165 yards and got back to the identity that they have been known for under Brent Key. The Yellow Jackets also scored an opening-drive touchdown for the first time in nine games.

When they have needed the offense to step up and come up with plays, Georgia Tech has gotten it from a host of players. It hasn’t been perfect, but they are finally getting things going and scoring points at a high level. Saturday will be the fourth game where we will see if the Yellow Jackets can continue to have success offensively. In order to knock off Virginia Tech, the offense will need to be rolling and play at the level it has been the past few games

Can Georgia Tech Run Defense come up big again?

Georgia Tech has put together two productive weeks in the run defense and held one of the best running backs in the nation to just 99 yards and 3.7 yards per carry. The two weeks before that, Georgia Tech held Stanford to just 86 yards and Stanford RB Micah Ford to just 55 yards on 19 carries. The run defense has improved and gotten a lot better over the past three weeks.

The Yellow Jackets will have a new challenge with Jeffrey Overton Jr. and Marcellous Hawkins coming up. Overton Jr. has rushed for 528 yards and four touchdowns. He has been the go-to running back for the Hokies. Georgia Tech will have to slow him down and the Virginia Tech rushing attack to have a chance.

"Well, that was the whole thing. We talked about setting edges, constricted cutback lanes, and then the pursuit and being more than one hat on the ball with him and wanted to make sure that he felt us. Held him to just under 100. I think it was 99 total. You know, we weren't sticking enough on him in some of the coverage aspects when he was able to get out.

He's a good football player. I was looking for him after the game. I didn't see him. But he's a really good football player. They do a good job utilizing him in a lot of different ways. And all the defense did a good job at rallying to him," said Key.

Who will be next to step up?

Georgia Tech has gotten great contributions over the last few weeks from Trelain Maddox and Jordan Allen. Both were pivotal in pulling out the win for the Yellow Jackets. Allen finished with 10 catches, 99 yards, and a touchdown. Maddox once again added another great performance for the Yellow Jackets, finishing with 10 carries, 81 yards, and three touchdowns. It feels like each week someone new steps up for the Yellow Jackets on both sides of the ball. Usually on defense, it is Tae Harris, Tawfiq Thomas, and Jaylen Mbakwe.

On Saturday, somebody new will have to step up for the program and football team to ensure they defeat Virginia Tech. You can look at Kevin Roche Jr. Dalen Penson, Gavin Harris, Cayman Spaulding, Braylon Outlaw, Christian Speakman, or even Taje McCoy. To pull off another win as an underdog, the Yellow Jackets will need new players to step up and make plays when they need it.