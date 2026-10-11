Georgia Tech Opens As Touchdown Underdog On The Road At Virginia Tech

After pulling off an upset on Saturday afternoon against Duke, Georgia Tech is going to look to pull off another next Saturday, but this time on the road. The Yellow Jackets are heading to Blacksburg to face Virginia Tech, which is coming off back-to-back losses to Pittsburgh and California. This will be the first time that Brent Key and James Franklin have faced off as head coaches, and both teams need a win this weekend.

When looking ahead to Saturday's game, Georgia Tech is going to open as an underdog. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Virginia Tech is opening as an 8.5-point favorite and the over/under is opening at 54.5. '

Can the Yellow Jackets win?

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Trelain Maddox (1) celebrates after a touchdown against the Duke Blue Devils in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One win does not all of a sudden mean Georgia Tech's season is turned around, but there were some positive signs from the Yellow Jackets' performance.

This was the best performance of the season from Georgia Tech's offensive line. The Yellow Jackets did not allow Alberto Mendoza to be sacked, and Duke, who is one of the better defenses in the ACC, only got four tackles for loss. The running back duo of Justice Haynes and Trelain Maddox was able to find success against the Duke defense.

The defense was not perfect, especially whne it came to getting third and fourth down stops, but they did not allow Nate Sheppard to take over the game.

Saturday is going to be a challenge, though. Despite the losses to Pitt and Cal, Virginia Tech is an improved team under Franklin. They have one of the most talented quarterbacks in the ACC in Ethan Grunkemeyer, a really strong running back duo of Jeffrey Overton and Marcellous Hawkins, and one a potential first-round pick at tight end. The defense has had some ups and downs these last two weeks, but Brent Pry's unit has been disruptive at times this season and is one of the best in the ACC at getting after the quarterback.

Beating Duke gave life to Georgia Tech's faint hopes of getting to a fourth straight bowl game. If they had fallen to 1-4, those hopes would have been all but dashed. It is still a massive uphill battle, but the schedule looks a little less daunting than it did a week ago and while Virginia Tech has been the better team up to this point, they are far from unbeatable, even on the road.

Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET next Saturday and the game will be televised on ACC Network.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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