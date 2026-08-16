Three Takeaways From Week Two of Georgia Tech's Fall Camp

Week two of fall camp is in the books for Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets wrapped up their second week of camp yesterday with the first scrimmage of fall camp, and now the third week will begin on Monday when they are back on the practice field. There is less than three weeks until toe meets leather and they open their season against Colorado.

What are the biggest takeaways from this past week?

1. Jordan Allen and Isaiah Fuhrmann taking their place as top two wide receivers

Oct 25, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Jordan Allen (85) runs after a catch against the Syracuse Orange in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia Tech has one of the most inexperienced wide receiver groups in the country and they are going to be relying on a number of guys that have not produced before or not produced before at the power four level.

Jordan Allen and Isaiah Fuhrmann are expected to be the top two pass catchers for Georgia Tech, and they have not disappointed so far in fall camp. On Friday, wide receivers coach Jafar Williams talked about both players and mentioned how Fuhrmann is catching on despite being inexperienced at the ACC level, while praising Allen's mindset and leadership this season:

"I think the biggest thing with Zay was making sure that he could practice every day. You know, that was the goal that we set for him. You know, he missed all of spring pretty much. And there's some growing pains with him, right, in terms of getting in shape and getting in football shape. But from a mental standpoint, like Zay's sharp. He's going to be sharp.

You know, I can't predict what's going to happen yet. You know, it's almost like I'm going to be lining up with all freshmen, you know, because. Zay's a first-year player. Jordan was a backup last year, and whoever else we kind of have going, it's going to be a new experience for all of them. So my job is to manage them, stay patient, because there are going to be some things that come up that happens to a first-year player, and I have to have the patience to deal with it and not wind them up.

Well, the biggest thing for me with Jordan, and I think it was from the time I got here, the first day here, he leads by example. Jordan's not a rah-rah guy, and I'm okay with that. But Jordan is always going to give effort. He's always going to know what to do. He's going to make the plays when they present themselves. He's going to handle himself the right way off the field. Treatment, hydration, all those little things that professionals do.

And I kind of look at him as a professional because he handles his business that way. And I also think having D-Hop in to educate some of these guys on how professionals are supposed to eat daily. These are the little things that make you a better player and allow you to go out and perform on Saturdays."

So far so good for Allen and Fuhrmann.

2. Allen Mogridge is confident Georgia Tech will find the right depth up front

Georgia Tech has a lot of new starters on this year's team and while some position battles might be settled, some are not and the depth is a question mark.

The offensive line is one of those positions. Georgia Tech is returning Ethan Mackenny and Malachi Carney up front, and Alabama transfer Joseph Ionata is going to man the center spot. There is an ongoing competition at right guard and right tackle, but Georgia Tech has a solid idea of who their starting five up front will be.

But what about the depth?

In the transfer portal era, it is hard to find teams that love their offensive line depth, but as Georgia Tech O-Line coach Allen Mogridge pointed out, it is naive to think that all five starters are going to make it through the year healthy and Georgia Tech is confident they will find answers:

"I think we're all naive if we think five guys are going to play 12 games in this level of college football. You know what I mean? I think if you don't have depth, it'll get exposed. I think if we're not developing offensive linemen and we're not developing the depth and we're not. And at the end of that is, as you develop depth, they earn trust, right? They earn my trust. I earn theirs, right? The head coach, all of that goes into it as well. But I think we're all naive if we think we can make it through a season only playing five guys, right?"

3. Big things expected from Amontrae Bradford and Jordan Boyd

The Georgia Tech defensive line has been talked about by the coaches and players as a really improved unit and a unit that has depth.

Earlier in fall camp, defensive coordinator Jason Semore talked about how he though that the edge group was three deep at both spots. This week, defensive ends coach Kyle Pope talked about how he is hoping two third players, Amontrae Bradford and Jordan Boyd, can take a big step up this season:

“Yeah, definitely. I think for me, it's like even when you first walk in the door the first time. I'm expecting you, and I'm holding you to a certain standard. I think with Amontrae and with Jordan, like Amontrae started multiple games last year. So he has that experience now. Amontrae is the prime example of how he needed to get his feet wet, and he did. Right now with Amontrae, he's just like Jordan. When he walks in the room, you can't miss him. But for me, don't just walk in the room to where I can't miss you. Walk in the room to where I have no choice but to feel you in here. And that's how it is on the field with him right now.

Jordan Boyd, he brings a dynamic as a coach, whether on special teams or defense; I can contribute to this team at a high level. And that's what I'm excited about. And those guys have paid their dues every year. Not guys that want to jump and leave; they are dedicated to Georgia Tech, and they put the work in from their body to their mind to their performance on the field. Those types of guys that helps this program continue to grow. And I'm excited about it because those guys have a role this year that's going to be huge for us, and that's going to help us to succeed.”

Georgia Tech needs to be improved at every level of their defense this season, including on the edge. Players on the edge have to do more than just pass rush and the Yellow Jackets need them to develop into a strength of the team.