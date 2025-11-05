Three Takeaways For Georgia Tech From The First CFP Rankings
The College Football Playoff rankings were released tonight and the nation looked on as the committee unveiled the current state of college football and how they see teams where they are currently. There are only a few more weeks of the regular season, so it is a good time to see what teams need to do to help themselves stay in contention for a playoff spot. Let’s take a look at some takeaways.
1. The Yellow Jackets disrespected in the CFP poll
I mean, say what you want, but the Yellow Jackets lost one time this season, and they are ranked towards the 20s after a 48-36 loss to NC State. NC State also defeated No. 14 Virginia during the second game of the regular season, but the Cavaliers are still ranked higher. Georgia Tech has played some close games this season and in conference play, but has continued to come out with wins. With the committee only seeing them as the No. 17-ranked team, it shows the Yellow Jackets still have a way to go to look appealing to the committee despite one loss. When a two-loss Vanderbilt and Utah are ranked ahead of you, it tells you all you need to know. With the ranking, I think it will only motivate the players and coaching staff for the rest of the season to reach their goals and make the first CFP in program history.
2. If Georgia Tech wants to make the playoff, they can’t put it in the committee's hands
Despite this being the first rankings of the season, it is clear that the committee and the metrics they use are going to value the other power conferences higher than the ACC. For reference, there is no ACC team in the top 12 of the standings despite having multiple one-loss teams in conference play. The committee has multiple Big 12 and SEC opponents who are in the top 12 and have one loss. Also, the committee has shown they value the Big 12 ahead of the ACC, with three teams being ranked ahead of any ACC opponent. This includes No. 7 BYU, No. 8 Texas Tech, and No. 13 Utah. Utah has two losses this season, one to BYU and one to Texas Tech. Georgia Tech will have to be an ACC champion and get an automatic bid. Simply put, the ACC is not going to get the benefit of the doubt despite having a conference with so much parity. The Yellow Jackets will have to earn their spot, and it starts with finishing the season strong.
3. Georgia Tech has a great opportunity against Georgia in the final game of the regular season
Georgia Tech is ranked No. 17 in the country after the latest CFP poll just dropped. One thing Georgia Tech can do to solidify its chances of being in the playoff is to knock off Georgia when they play on November 28th. Right now, Georgia is ranked No. 5 in the poll. If the Bulldogs finish the rest of the season undefeated, the Yellow Jackets have a chance to add a top 5 win to their resume and show they can beat high caliber teams. This will help the committee look at them in a different light and potentially elevate them. The Bulldogs have been viewed as one of the premier programs in the country in the Kirby Smart era and one that is universally respected for its resilience. Georgia Tech faces a great opportunity ahead of them and could propel them to the postseason with a win.