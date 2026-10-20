Three Things We Learned From Georgia Tech's 34-24 Loss to Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech went on the road Saturday in hopes of getting a win over Virginia Tech, but they left with more questions than answers. The Yellow Jackets were battling injuries heading into the game, but it was still some of the same problems that plagued them in earlier games that ended up costing them the game.

Did we learn anything new about this Georgia Tech team in the loss to Virginia Tech or was it just more of the same?

1. Defense was very inconsistent

Georgia Tech's defense has not been very good this season, but there were some good signs on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets actually ended up with more total yardage than the Hokies did in this game, but the first and second half splits were stark. In the first half, Georgia Tech's defense allowed 307 total yards, including 215 yards passing to Hokies quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer. Virginia Tech was averaging over 10 yards per play and Jason Semore's defense could not come up with any answers.

In the second half, Virginia Tech only put together 102 yards on offense and Georgia Tech sacked Grunkemeyer three times, as well as holding them to 67 yards rushing and 3.2 yards per play. If Georgia Tech had not given up some of the explosives in the first half, it might have been a different game.

2. Too many costly mistakes

While this might not be what any Georgia Tech fan wants to hear. there were some positives to take away from this game. Alberto Mendoza had a career best in passing yards. Trelain Maddox had another explosive touchdown, Jordan Allen continues to impresse as the top wide receiver, and the defense racked up five sacks and eight TFLs.

But they just repeated some of the same mistakes we have seen in previous losses. Busted coverages that led to touchdowns, Mendoza throwing an interception, a fumble out of the back of the end zone that ended a TD drive, and a missed field goal that was under 35 yards. Every team makes mistakes, but this has been a trend all season for Georgia Tech.

3. The offense shows more signs of improvement

Yes, the offensive line is still a mess, Mendoza threw an interception, and Maddox had the costly fumble that resulted in a touchback, but there is some reason to believe that this offense is starting to figure things out. That is not meant to say that Georgia Tech has turned into Miami in terms of firepower, but there have been signs of improvement.

Mendoza threw for 335 yards, Maddox has been Georgia Tech's most explosive running back two weeks in a row, Allen is one of the most underrated receivers in the ACC, and Kevin Roche Jr is a favorite target of Mendoza. The offensive line has a lot to figure out, but if they can patch things together, I think there is something to work with on this side of the ball. But that is far from a given and if they can't, expect more of the same. Flashes of good play, but not enough.