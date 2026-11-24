Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart For Saturday's Game vs No. 1 Georgia
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It is the final week of the regular season, and the 3-8 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are going to try to pull off one of the biggest upsets in college football history on Saturday against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia Tech has not been able to take down their rivals since 2016, but under Brent Key, they have been within one score of the Bulldogs each of the last three seasons.
But this year feels a little different given where both programs are at. UGA is 10-1 and likely to be No. 1 once again when the College Football Playoff rankings are released tonight, while the Yellow Jackets are going to miss a bowl game for the first time since 2022. Anything can happen in college football, but this is going to take an effort unlike any other for Georgia Tech to have a chance on Saturday.
Ahead of Saturday's game, Georgia Tech has released its depth chart, including a new order at the quarterback position.
Offense
Position
Starter
Backups
QB
Alberto Mendoza
Graham Knowles
RB
Justice Haynes
Shane Marshall
RB
Malachi Hosley
J.P. Powell
RB
Trelain Maddox
Chad Alexander
WR
Jordan Allen
Debron Gatling
WR
Isaiah Fuhrmann
Jaiven Plummer
WR
Dalen Penson
Rahkeem Smith
TE
Chris Corbo or Spencer Mermans
TE
Gavin Harris or Kevin Roche Jr
LT
Josh Petty
Jordan Floyd
LG
Will Reed
Courtney Heard
C
Jameson Riggs
Will Reed
RG
Joseph Ionata
Courtlin Heard
RT
Malachi Carney
Jordan Floyd
Obviously, the big question with this team on Saturday is who plays quarterback. With Grady Adamson done for the season, it will be either Alberto Mendoza or Graham Knowles taking snaps for the Yellow Jackets, with Mendoza being a game-time decision per head coach Brent Key.
Key had this to say about Knowles, who could get his first start this weekend:
“He's got great command. He has a great rapport with everybody on the team. He fits in with everybody. I mean, he's one of the guys everybody, I mean, you know, you when you talk about playing no scoreboard, faceless opponent, those things. When you saw the team, the excitement in the team on Saturday when he scored, I mean, that was awesome. I mean, that really was, I mean, they weren't worried about what the score is. They were worried about that play and uh, a teammate of theirs having success. I thought that was a really good thing to see.
He's been in the program now for a while. He knows what's going on, knows what this game means. Um, and you know, he's a tall guy, but he's deceptively can run, he can make the throws. So, great communicator. Did a great job, you know, communicating the information to the rest of the guys and getting them aligned and getting them set. So, uh, excited for him to have an opportunity,” said Key.
Keep an eye on who takes the field first on Saturday if Mendoza is available. Even if Mendoza starts, Knowles could see the field at some point in the game against the Bulldogs on Saturday.
Defense
Position
Starter
Backup
DE
Andre Fuller Jr or Taje McCoy or Amontrae Bradford or Brayden Manley
DT
Tawfiq Thomas or Christian Garrett
Amier Clarke
DT
Vincent Carroll-Jackson or Shymeik Jones
Christian Speakman
DE
Jordan Walker or Jordan Boyd or Amontrae Bradford
LB
E.J. Lightsey
Melvin Jordan IV
LB
Cayman Spaulding
Braylon Outlaw or CJ Gamble
Nickle
Kelvin HIll
Jonas Duclona
Safety
Savion Riley
Kealan Jones or Fenix Felton
Safety
Tae Harris
Chris Hewitt Jr or Fenix Felton
Cornerback
Daiquan White
Zachary Tobe
Cornerback
Jaylen Mbakwe
Trae Stevenson Jr
With all depth chart releases, take them with a grain of salt. Most of the time, the rotations and starting lineups will be different and because this is not a conference game, there is not going to be an availability report.
Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell