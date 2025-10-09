Three Virginia Tech Players To Watch Against Georgia Tech On Saturday
An ACC game is on the horizon for the Yellow Jackets as they face an improved Virginia Tech football team that is led by interim coach Phillip Montgomery. The Hokies have been playing better and have won two of their last three games since coach Montgomery was named interim coach. The Yellow Jackets will have to be on their A game and ensure they slow down these players if they want to come out on top on Saturday. Let’s take a deeper look.
1. QB Kyron Drones
Drones has shown flashes throughout his collegiate career of the type of player he can be. The unfortunate thing is, he hasn’t done it to a consistent level. Nonetheless, he is one of the better dual-threat quarterbacks in the ACC. He’s done a better job of taking care of the football and making sure not to put his team in adverse situations. So far in 2025, he has thrown for 1,216 yards and nine touchdowns. He has also been doing some damage on the ground and has 194 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Drones had one of his best games of the season against Wofford, going 27-32 for 307 yards and two touchdowns. He led the Hokies to a 21-6 win over the Yellow Jackets in 2024, but the Yellow Jackets are healthy and have Haynes King at the helm, which should affect the result. However, if Georgia Tech wants to come out with a win, they have to limit Drones production and not allow him to beat them on the ground.
2. CB Isaiah Brown-Murray
One of the big things for the Yellow Jackets is getting more production from the passing game and getting explosives down the field. In order to do that, they have to attack the Hokies secondary. One of their best players is Isiah Brown-Murray. He’s playing at a really good level on defense for the Hokies. He is one of the highest graded players this season for the Hokies with a 73.5 PFF (Pro Football Focus) grade. His numbers are also stellar in coverage this year, with a 72.4 grade in that area. He’s playing some of his best football and is seeing more time on the field and more snaps in coverage, and he is excelling with the opportunities. In the Hokies' recent game against Wake Forest, Brown-Mirray saw 41 coverage snaps and registered his highest coverage grade of the season with a 72.6. He also finished with an interception in the game against Wake Forest. This season, he has 12 tackles, two passes defensed, and an interception. Georgia Tech will have to be mindful of throwing his way because if he is in the vicinity of the football, he likely will come down with it.
3. LB Kaleb Spencer
Spencer has been one of the best players on the defensive side of the ball this season for the Hokies. He has made a constant living in the backfield and makes plays consistently. He leads the team with 30 tackles and is an excellent run-stopping linebacker. He had one of his best games this season against North Carolina State, finishing with a season-high 11 tackles. Spencer registered his second-highest PFF tackling grade against Wake Forest with an 82.4 and finished with seven tackles in the close defeat. Spencer has a knack for flowing sideline to sideline and making big plays. An area that Yellow Jackets want to establish is the running game, and they will have to make sure they block Spencer and not allow him to affect what they want to do on Saturday.