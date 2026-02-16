One Overlooked Matchup On Georgia Tech's Schedule In 2026

A lot of people haven’t been talking about this one matchup on the Yellow Jackets schedule that could play a huge factor in their success next season. This is a new look team that begins a new era with a very successful head coach who comes over from Penn State. This program hasn’t been at the top of the ACC since the Frank Beamer era, which spanned 1995-2010. The golden era of football was from 1999 to 2005. Their star quarterback was Michael Vick during that era, and they made it to the national championship game in 1999. This team won conference titles in 2007, 2008, and 2010.

I am talking about the Virginia Tech Hokies, who will be a very good football team in 2026. They have a new head coach in James Franklin and have recruited well. The Hokies ranked No.4 in the ACC Transfer Portal Rankings, according to 247Sports. Some of their biggest acquisitions were Que’Sean Borwn, Ethan Grunkmeyer, and Luke Reynolds, who should all be instant contributors. You couple that with a top 25 recruiting class, and Virginia Tech should, at worst, be competitive.

This matchup sits dead center in the middle of the season and is a road game for the Yellow Jackets, who will travel to Blacksburg. Usually, attrition begins to set in, and a road game in the middle of October is never easy. The Yellow Jackets would have played Colorado, Tennessee, traveled to California to play Stanford, and hosted Duke. Again, not easy games at all. The Hokies also have one of the best home atmospheres in the conference and can be a tough place to play in, especially when they are good.

I think another factor that will make this game tough is the history with the Hokies leading the series 12-9 all-time. Lately, the Yellow Jackets have been able to find some success, winning two of their last three games against the Hokies, but still have struggled in the series. Coach Franklin is also a really good coach who is experienced and knows how to put his team in advantageous situations. The Yellow Jackets will have a litany of young and inexperienced players. Will they be ready by game 7?

Every year, we have a surprise team in the ACC. Last year, it was the Duke Blue Devils. This year, it looks like the Hokies are primed to do it. Georgia Tech will have to be ready when they travel on the road to face Virginia Tech, which will be an improved team and much better than this past year.

