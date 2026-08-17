Today's AP Top 25 Release Highlights The Biggest Matchups On Georgia Tech's Schedule

One of the signs that college football is almost back is the release of the first AP Poll of the season. Now, the preseason poll is largely meaningless, but it is a good talking point about teams entering the season. Remember, there were a large number of teams that began last season ranked near the top of the poll (Penn State, Clemson, etc.) but ended the season without being ranked.

While Georgia Tech is not ranked in this year's preseason AP Top 25 (the Yellow Jackets have not started the season ranked since 2015), they are going to face a number of teams who are ranked in the poll, which is not a surprise.

If you go by the "others receiving votes section", Georgia Tech ranked 41st and got the same number of voting points as UNLV, New Mexico, and Louisiana.

Let's break it all down.

Georgia (No. 3)

To no surprise, Georgia is the highest-ranked team in the preseason that the Yellow Jackets will play, and I think they are a safe bet to be highly ranked when the two teams meet in Athens later in the season.

The Bulldogs were the preseason pick to win the SEC and are, of course, a popular pick to make the College Football Playoff. Georgia Tech has been knocking on the door of beating UGA during Brent Key's tenure as the head coach, and he will get another shot at Kirby Smart this November.

Tennessee (No. 20)

Tennessee being ranked in the AP Top 25 is perhaps the best news that the program has gotten during Fall Camp.

The Volunteers have suffered some injury losses on the defensive side of the football and they still have a quarterback competition going on between Faizon Brandon and George MacIntyre. This team is still talented and it will be tough for the Yellow Jackets to get a win, but it has been a tough couple of weeks for Tennessee.

Louisville (No. 24)

According to the ACC preseason media poll, this will be the best team that Georgia Tech faces in conference play. The Cardinals were picked to finish 3rd in the conference and the Yellow Jackets avoid facing Miami and SMU, the preseason picks to make it to the ACC Championship game.

Louisville will once again be a tough out in the ACC. They have one of the best running back duos in the league, a very talented receiver room, and one of the best defenses in the ACC. The Yellow Jackets get this game at home, and it could be vital if they want to make it to Charlotte for the ACC Championship.

Receiving votes

Georgia Tech is facing teams that were not ranked in the preseason Top 25, but received votes including:

Clemson (112 points)

Pittsburgh (7)

Virginia Tech (6)