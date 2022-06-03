Top 2023 Cornerback Target Officially Visiting Georgia Tech This Weekend

One of Georgia Tech's top targets at cornerback is going to be in Atlanta this weekend for an official visit. Quentin Ajiero will be making his way over from North Cobb High School for a visit. Ajiero is a three-star prospect and someone that would be a huge recruiting win for the Yellow Jackets.

Ajiero made two unofficial visits to Georgia Tech in April, so he is familiar with them already. However, there is going to be some competition for the talented defensive back. Wisconsin is one of the main competitors for Ajiero and he is going to take an official visit to Madison after his visit to Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech has some of its biggest targets on campus in the month of June for official visits. Let's see if they can make the most of them on the recruiting trail.

