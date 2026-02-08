Top Three Georgia Tech Super Bowl Performances

1. Harrison Butker

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) leaves the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

No surprise to see his name here in his illustrious pro football career. Butker is the all-time leading scorer for the Yellow Jackets and one of their best players ever. When you look at his best ever Super Bowl Performance, it was Super Bowl LVIII, where Butker made history. He went 4-4 on the evening and set a Super Bowl record for the longest field goal in Super Bowl history, making a 57-yard field goal. Butker made a game-winning kick against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. He’s been stellar in the Super Bowl and always shows up for the Kansas City Chiefs. In his career, he is 9-10 on field goals, 10-10 on extra points, and has scored 37 points in his five-game career. He is one of the elite performers when it comes to that, and the best performer to ever be a Georgia Tech alum.

2. Dorsey Levens

Green Bay Packers running back Dorsey Levens (25) carries the ball during the NFC divisional playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 4, 1997, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the 49ers 35-14. Gpg Packers Archive Series 11072022 0013 | Green Bay Press-Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

Levens was a standout player on the Flats in his tenure with the Yellow Jackets. He had a great senior season, winning All-ACC honors after rushing for 823 yards and eight touchdowns. He was a two-year letter winner. His pro career was even better, as he had spectacular performances in several Super Bowls. His best performance came in Super Bowl XXXII when he rushed for 90 yards on 19 carries. He also had six receptions for 56 yards. He led all rushers in the 31-24 loss. He also had a good performance in his Super Bowl XXXI clinching victory over the Patriots when he rushed for 61 yards on 14 carries and had three receptions for 23 yards. Levens had several standout performances on the biggest stage.

3. TBD

Dec 15, 2024; Houston Texans guard Shaq Mason (69) runs onto the field before the game against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The final one was super difficult because there were not a lot of players who recorded significant stats. DeMaryius Thomas had a catch for eight yards, E.J. Jenkins played 25 snaps but didn’t record a statistic, and Shaq Mason was one of the best at his position. Mason feels like the answer here, having played in three Super Bowls and won two with the Patriots. When he was with the Patriots, he produced an overall 90 rating according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). Mason was a big part of the dynasty run the Patriots had under legendary quarterback Tom Brady in the 2010s. It will be interesting to see in a few years what name will appear on this list for that third spot in the coming years.

