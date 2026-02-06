Bettor Places $1 Million Bet on Seahawks to Win Super Bowl, Will Donate Winnings to Charity

We are quickly approaching the opening kickoff at Super Bowl 60, and the big bets are starting to roll in.

One of the most interesting bets placed is a $1 million wager on the Seahawks moneyline at -230. It's not the amount that makes it interesting, but it's the fact that the person who bet it plans to donate the winnings to cancer research if it wins.

Super Bowl 60 Odds: A major wager landed today at @HardRockBet.



$1 million Seahawks moneyline -230. To win $434,782.61.



Bet was made by a Florida attorney, who said he plans to donate winnings to pediatric cancer research, if the bet hits. pic.twitter.com/b00SdfvR4a — Patrick Everson (@PatrickE_Vegas) February 4, 2026

The Florida bettor doesn't have any interest in laying the points on the Seahawks. They're currently set as 4.5-point favorites. Instead, they're laying the juice on the Seahawks moneyline to keep the bet as straightforward as possible.

If Seattle can pull off the win and avenge its Super Bowl 49 loss, this bettor will win their wager, and a large sum of money will be sent to pediatric cancer research, which is a win for everyone.

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager . Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.