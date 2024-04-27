Top Transfer Cornerback Tre'Quon Fegans Makes Decision On His New School
USC Transfer defensive back Tre'Quon Fegans has made his decision on where he is headed next.
Fegans started his career at Alabama, played last year at USC, and now will be heading to Orlando to play fo Gus Malzahn and UCF.
Early on in the process, Georgia Tech was reportedly involved in trying to recruit Fegans, much like they were last offseason.
Fegans was a 6'1 180 LBS four-star cornerback on 247Sports in the 2022 class and was the 117th-ranked player nationally.
Here is the scouting report on Fegans coming out of high school courtesy of 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins:
"Looks the part with long, lean frame. Measured over 6-foot-1 the summer before his senior season. A true playmaker at cornerback that uses his plus instincts to create takeaways. Rather experienced in press-man coverage and seems to be the most comfortable at this stage in his development when he can get his hands on a wide receiver near the line of scrimmage. Longer reach helps shrink throwing windows and makes him super competitive in jump-ball situations. Not afraid to make a face-up tackle and will get low when needed. Has doubled as a running back throughout much of his prep career and ripped off his fair share of big gains. Also dangerous in the return game, especially on punts. First made a name for himself as a sophomore when he returned five interceptions for touchdowns and helped his team win a state title playing in one of Alabama’s higher classifications. Followed that up with a strong junior campaign. Comes from a football family with four other brothers that play the game. Tested well as a youngster, but global pandemic has made it difficult to gather new verified data points. Top-end speed, however, doesn’t appear to be an issue given how he closes gaps on tape. Likely will need a year or two to find his bearings, but has what it takes to develop into a multi-year starter at the Power 5 level given impressive wingspan, fluidity and overall feel for the position. Length should eventually have him on the radar of NFL scouts."