Brent Key: "If we started a game today, Alberto Mendoza would be our starting quarterback"



Georgia Tech held its spring game on Saturday, and fans got a first look at several key players and position battles that took place on the Flats. There were a number of players who raised their stock and definitely helped their playing time in the fall. One of the biggest positions that was still up in the air was the quarterback role. It was a competition between Alberto Mendoza, Grady Adamson, Graham Knowles, and Cole Bergeron. All four played on Saturday and took a good amount of reps.

Mendoza was efficient on Saturday and did some nice things for the Yellow Jackets, going 12-16 for 148 yards and a touchdown. Adamson went 8-11 for 91 yards and a touchdown. Graham Knowles with 5-12 for 34 yards. True freshman Cole Bergeron made some nice plays and had the long play through the air of any quarterback on the field on Saturday, which was a 31-yard strike to Evan Haynes, where he dropped it in the basket. Despite some of these performances, a starting quarterback was named in the presser. Head coach Brent Key kept it candid when asked about who the starting quarterback is and if a game were played tomorrow, who that would be.

“Who do think it is? Yeah, you're right. But I don't know, I can't predict the future. That's why those guys all got reps, right? We started a game today, he (Alberto Mendoza) would be our starting quarterback. Pretty simple.

“No, but I've been very pleased with Berto, very pleased with his progression over the last two weeks. Not just as uh the trigger man, but his overall leadership, how he's running the offense, managing the offense, how he's settling in to the role here. I've been very pleased with him and his development, not just over the course of spring, but especially over the last two weeks.”

One thing that is good for the Yellow Jackets is that they don’t have this dilemma of who the guy is, and it is not something that has to carry all the way into the summer and fall camp. They now know who will get first team reps and can focus on building the chemistry between the starter and the rest of the team, especially the tight ends and wide receivers. Mendoza's transition to Georgia Tech hasn’t been easy but he has been relishing in his role and has separated himself to be named the starter. He talks about his journey.

“I think the environment is very similar. A championship program, um, it's very similar. Obviously, a transition anywhere, especially from a college town to a big city, isn't easy. Uh, but I think I've gotten accustomed to the team. Uh, became some good friends with some of the good with some of some of the guys. Uh, and it hasn't been easy, but I feel like it's as smooth as it's gone. I mean, smoother than my brother's transition from, uh, Cal to Indiana. I feel like it was a lot smoother than that. And, uh, really embraced the Atlanta Georgia Tech community, and it's been phenomenal. I mean, I couldn't have wished for anything more than I've gotten already. So, it's been awesome,” said Mendoza.

The Yellow Jackets can now focus on other areas of the team when they come back in the summer and prepare for the next few months, trying to put a great product on the field.