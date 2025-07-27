Two-Deep Depth Chart Projection For Georgia Tech's Defense Ahead of Fall Camp
Georgia Tech Football is right around the corner and there are less than five weeks until the Yellow Jackets kick the season off in Boulder, Co against Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes. Before that though, Georgia Tech is going to be going through fall camp. There are some important position battles to keep an eye on for the next few weeks as Georgia Tech gets ready to start what they hope is a big 2025 campaign.
With Fall Camp kicking off this week, let's take a look at what I think the depth chart on defense will look like when Georgia Tech faces Colorado on August 29th.
Defensive Line
Defensive End
1. Brayden Manley
2. Ronald Triplette
Defensive Tackle
1. Jordan van den Berg
2. Akelo Stone
Defensive Tackle
1. Matthew Alexander
2. Jason Moore or Christian Garrett
Defensive End
1. Amontrae Bradford
2. A.J. Hoffler
This is arguably the biggest question mark on the entire team and I could be wrong about some spots. However, this is my projection as we head into camp.
In his first season as a Yellow Jacket, van den Berg earned second-team all-ACC honors as a junior in 2024. The 6-foot-3, 305-pound gap-filler played a major role in Tech finishing in the top 30 nationally in rushing defense (122.2 ypg allowed). He finished the season with 23 tackles, five tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries from his defensive tackle position. His two fumble recoveries tied for 19th nationally, and he made one of the Jackets’ biggest defensive plays of the season when he recovered a fumble by eventual No. 1 NFL Draft pick Cam Ward with 1:36 in the game to all but seal Tech’s 28-23 win over previously unbeaten and No. 4-ranked Miami (Fla.).
Jason Moore is another player returning for the Yellow Jackets and is actually the highest-graded returning player from the defense, though he played far fewer snaps than van den Berg. Moore finished with a 76.3 grade in 101 snaps and recorded six tackles this past season. He will have a chance at being a part of the rotation this season.
Bradford was another young player who was behind a heavy rotation. His recruitment was one of the biggest stories in the 2023 recruiting cycle. The Yellow Jackets flipped him from Colorado and convinced Bradford to stay home and be a part of something special. He certainly has a lot of upside and can be a difference-maker for Georgia Tech. Will he take a step forward in 2025? He certainly looks the part of a potential NFL defensive lineman at 6'5 250 LBS.
Triplette comes over from UTSA and is coming off a career year with the Roadrunners.
He finished with 23 tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles, and a pass deflection. One of his best games this season came against Tulsa where he finished with four tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble wreaking havoc on defense. In his four seasons with the Roadrunners, he finished with 57 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three pass breakups, and two forced fumbles.
Manley probably has the most upside of any player coming into this class. He had a great year with the Bears in 2024. Manley finished with 38 tackles, 9.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble. He was named South Conference Defensive Player of the Year and NCAA Division 1 FCS second-team all-American as a sophomore. He has the potential to be an instant impact player for the Yellow Jackets and his versatile pass-rushing skillset.
Hoffler is one of many players the Yellow Jackets convinced to come back home and play for the Yellow Jackets. Hoffler starred at Woodward Academy and was a four-star prospect coming out of high school. He finished his career at Clemson with 15 tackles and a pass deflection. He was behind a talented defensive line group at Clemson that included Stephiylan Green and Peter Woods. He now comes back home and will have a chance to play and potentially see the field more for the Yellow Jackets.
Alexander (6'3 295 LBS) played in 39 games over the last three seasons for the Knights and in 2024, he totaled 34 tackles. Pro Football Focus gave Alexander a 67.9 grade (409 snaps) in the 2024 season, including a 74.8 grade as a run defender. In 2022, Alexander got an elite 87.8 grade in run defense from PFF. He fills a big position of need for the Yellow Jackets and will see playing time immediately.
Our own Najeh Wilkins broke down the return of Stone to the program:
"Stone started his career with the Yellow Jackets, playing three years with Georgia Tech before transferring to Ole Miss. He saw his production rise rapidly with the Rebels, posting career years.
In 2024, He finished with 14 tackles for the Rebels, 1.5 sacks, and a pass deflection. He had a breakout year in 2023, finishing with 27 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass deflection. He played a total of 286 snaps in his career with Ole Miss."
Other players to watch up front include Jordan Boyd, Andre Fuller, and Shymeik Jones. There is a lot this group has to sort out heading into the season and it could be the difference in Georgia Tech being a good team and being an ACC Championship contender.
Linebacker
1. Kyle Efford
2. Cayman Spaulding
1. E.J. Lightsey or Melvin Jordan IV
2. Tah'j Butler or Jackson Hamilton
This is an experienced group with a standout player and leader in Efford. They have a pretty secure top six and I think they want to play these guys in a rotation. Who will be the starter besides Efford? I think it will be Lightsey or Jordan, but I am intriguing by what Spaulding, Butler, and Hamilton have in store for this season.
Efford emerged as the leader of the defense, finishing with 64 tackles and three sacks. If Efford can stay healthy, an All-ACC type of season is possible. Efford finished the year with a 66.5 grade in 435 snaps on PFF (Pro Football Focus).
E.J. Lightsey returns and he started to play well towards the end of the season. He should be a factor this year if healthy. He finished the season with 23 tackles and one interception and PFF gave him a 67.5 grade in 191 snaps.
Tah'j Butler was only a true freshman last season, but he flashed his potential when he got playing time. Butler ended up playing 191 snaps per PFF and finished with a 65.1 grade, totaling 25 tackles on the season. Is a big sophomore leap in store for Butler? At the very least he provides critical depth and Georgia Tech loves to rotate their linebackers on defense.
Jackson Hamilton transferred in from Louisville last offseason and played 296 snaps for the Yellow Jackets. He finished the year with 26 tackles and a 53.4 grade on PFF. I don't think Hamilton will start, but he provides crucial depth in case of injury.
While PFF grades are not always correct, they do show that this group has a ton of room where they can get better. Efford will continue to lead this group while the other three guys will all compete for snaps.
Cayman Spaulding (Tennessee Tech) and Melvin Jordan (Oregon State) are going to be vying for playing time this season and bringing depth to the position, giving the Yellow Jackets six players who they will be depending on. Spaulding was one of the top defensive players on the Tennessee Tech defense a season ago. He finished the season with 66 tackles and three sacks a season ago. Pro Football Focus gave Spaulding a solid 76.1 grade a season a year ago in 623 snaps and he graded out as a solid player in all aspects of the defense. He will compete for playing time and provide depth for the Yellow Jackets on defense.
In 2024, Jordan finished with 45 tackles, including 21 solo. His most impressive game came against UNLV, where he tallied seven tackles. He was the highest-rated Beavers defender per Pro Football Focus. At Oregon State, he appeared in 26 games and registered 67 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss in two seasons with the Beavers.
Secondary
Cornerback
1. Ahmari Harvey
2. Jon Mitchell, Jyron Gilmore, or Dalen Penson
Nickel
1. Rodney Shelly
2. Daiquan White
Cornerback
1. Zachary Tobe
2. Kelvin Hill
Free Safety
1. Omar Daniels
2. Tae Harris
Strong Safety
1. Clayton Powell-Lee
2. Savion Riley
There is plenty of experience returning in this group, but how will the depth shake out and who will be starting opposite of Ahmari Harvey?
Harvey is going to be one of the leaders in the secondary this season for Georgia Tech and their top cornerback. Harvey has improved in each season in Atlanta, and the athletic defensive back is set to have a big 2025 season under DB coach Cory Peoples, CB Coach Kobie Jones, and Gideon. Harvey was the second-leading tackler last season, finishing with 62 tackles, two pass deflections, and one interception. In 715 snaps last season, Harvey finished with a 69.8 overall grade, including an 80.9 overall grade in run defense.
Rodney Shelley is back for one more season on The Flats and gives the Yellow Jackets experience in the backend. In 442 snaps last season, Shelley finished with a 71.5 grade on PFF (Pro Football Focus), which was the sixth-highest grade on the defense, of defenders who played at least 100 snaps. He should be the starter at nickel this season.
Zachary Tobe is a contender to start opposite of Harvey. Tobe played 170 snaps last season, earning a 69.8 grade from PFF. He earned especially high marks in his run defense, where he finished with a 87.1 tackling grade. Can Tobe take a step forward, improve in coverage, and be a reliable starter or at least rotation player? His development is going to be key in the secondary this season.
Daiquan White (5'10 170 LBS) played for the Eagles for two seasons, totaling 50 tackles and 18 pass deflections. Per Pro Football Focus, White played 660 snaps this season and finished with a 66.2 overall grade, including a 79.2 grade in run defense. In 2023, PFF gave him a 69.5 overall grade in 558 total defensive snaps. He is originally from Georgia and played at Creekside High School.
Hill (5'10 175 LBS) started for the Blazers as a true freshman last season at cornerback and has three years of eligibility remaining. Last season at UAB, Hill totaled 42 tackles and five pass deflections. At Pro Football Focus, Hill finished with a 68.9 overall grade on defense, but what is most notable is his grade in run defense. Hill earned an 87.1 run defense grade and a 90.1 tackling grade.
Georgia Tech landed another pair of cornerbacks in the transfer portal, Penn State cornerback Jon Mitchell and Georgia State's Jyron Gilmore. Our own Najeh Wilkins broke down their commitments earlier this offseason:
"Mitchell was a redshirt freshman this season but appeared in six games for the Nittany Lions. He posted five tackles and was named the Special Teams Player of the Game vs SMU in December. His best game came against Kent State, where he made two tackles. The Nittany Lions have a really good cornerback room mixed with a lot of superb athletes. Mitchell now lands an ideal spot with the Yellow Jackets and could be a contributor this season for Georgia Tech.
In high school, Mitchell was a four-star cornerback out of Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Florida. He was rated the No. 26 cornerback nationally by 247Sports and chose Penn State over offers from Alabama, Florida, Miami, and others. At Mandarin, he led them to an 11-4 record and to the state championship game as a senior. During that season, he finished with 71 tackles, 15 pass breakups, six tackles for loss, and four interceptions. He earned defensive MVP honors in 2021 and 2022 and also won all-city honors in 2022 and 2023. Mitchell was also selected to the All-Gateway Conference and first-team all-district in 2022 and 2023.
Gilmore began his career with Tennessee Tech, where he spent four seasons and redshirted his freshman year in 2020. He broke out in 2023, recording 44 tackles, five pass deflections, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a half sack. After spending the lion's share of his college days with Tennessee Tech, he transferred to Georgia State.
During his lone season with Georgia State, He finished second on the team with 53 tackles, two interceptions, and a pass deflection. He recorded a season-high eight tackles against Marshall. He finished as the fifth highest-graded player on Georgia State's defense per PFF, finishing with a 70.0 overall grade in 779 snaps, including a 76.2 tackling grade."
I am interested to see how quickly Penson can get on the field. He is an excellent athlete, but was not at Georgia Tech for spring and it can be tough to get on the field as a true freshman cornerback. While he might not start from day one, keep an eye on him for this season.
Clayton Powell-Lee is going to be one of the leaders of the defense this season and will look to improve this secondary against the pass, something Georgia Tech struggled with last season. He finished the 2025 season with 53 tackles and an overall grade on PFF (Pro Football Focus) of 64.1 in 685 snaps. Powell-Lee has been steadily improving ever since stepping on the field as a true freshman in 2022 and I am interested to see what his final season looks like.
Omar Daniels improved as a player once he moved to safety. Can he continue that into this season? Daniels finished the season with 51 tackles and three pass deflections, as well as a 64.8 grade on PFF in 485 snaps. Daniels and Powell-Lee will look to force turnovers in the backend and be leaders for the defense.
Harris has a chance to be one of the high-impact freshmen in the country this season.
When naming the All-Impact Team for 2025, 247Sports analyst Chris Hummer had Harris on the team:
"A splashy investment for the Yellow Jackets' 2025 class, Tae Harris is the type of homegrown talent who profiles as a Day 1 contributor for a Georgia Tech defense that ranked 100th nationally in opposing passer rating this past season.
The Yellow Jackets do return most of their safety room, but there are snaps to be had after losing Taye Seymore to Auburn. Harris is a freakish athlete, by the way. He's run a verified 4.38-second 40-yard dash in the past."
Harris is going to be a factor at some point this season for Georgia Tech, will it be from day one?
Our own Najeh Wilkins broke down Riley's commitment to GT earlier this offseason:
"Riley is a former three-star recruit out of Kennesaw Mountain High School. Riley began his collegiate career at Vanderbilt, where he made an immediate impact. In the 2023 season, he appeared in eight games and recorded 48 tackles, ranking fifth on the team despite missing four games. One of his best performances of the season came against Florida, where he hit a career-high of 12 tackles."