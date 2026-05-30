Two Games Georgia Tech Must Not Ignore Early In The Regular Season

Georgia Tech is a team looking to take the next step as a program. They are beginning to get more into the national spotlight, especially with three of their first four games played in primetime and on the national network ESPN. The Yellow Jackets are a team people want to see, and they must take advantage of the opportunities they are getting. Let’s take a look at two games they must not ignore in the early going to ensure they get to where they want to be in 2026.

Colorado

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Members of the Colorado Buffaloes line across from the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the fourth quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Now, many will overlook the game with the Buffaloes to begin the season. However, Colorado is an improved team from a year ago. They have a quarterback who is itching to break out in Julian Lewis, who is a former five-star prospect. They have an improved running game and a multitude of weapons on the outside. This is a trap game because many fans and pundits believe the Yellow Jackets should handle the Buffaloes and not make it a contest.

As we saw last year, this game came down to the wire, and the Yellow Jackets' defense had to have a last-second stand to win the game. The Buffaloes brought in 43 new transfers and finished with a top 25 portal class that should be able to contribute early on and make an impact. This game will be nationally televised on ESPN for a new-look Georgia Tech squad. The pressure could mount and be a game that sets the tone for the season.

Stanford

This is another trap game because it is early in the season and the first true road test for the Yellow Jackets, who go all the way to the West Coast. Stanford is a team in a complete rebuild with a new head coach in Tavita Pritchard and is in the next phase of trying to field a competitive team. However, going to the west with a late kickoff could spur some difficulty. You take your opponent too lightly, and you could see the Yellow Jackets trying to escape an upset.

One thing the Cardinals are going to do is run the ball, and Georgia Tech will have to stop it. Easier said than done, but for the Yellow Jackets, the Stanford game is the first conference opponent, and they must handle business to start conference play the right way. It will go a long way in seeing if they can handle tough tests and potentially make it to Charlotte.