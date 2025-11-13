Two Players and A Position Group To Watch On Saturday In Georgia Tech's Matchup Vs NC State
Georgia Tech is gearing up for its ACC matchup against Boston College this weekend and is looking to keep the pace in conference play. To do so, they need to handle business. It starts with two players and one important position group that can make the difference.
1. DB Jy Gilmore
I think during the NC State game, we saw how valuable Gilmore is to this defense. His ability to play so many positions, cover, and tackle well in space makes him one of the best defenders on the team. Before he got injured, Gilmore had his best game of the season against Duke where he finished with 11 tackles, two passes defensed, and a half-sack. Gilmore has 29 tackles on the season and should be able to help the defense in a lot of areas where they struggled a few weeks ago. His official injury status will be updated tomorrow in head coach Brent Key’s presser. Here is what the coach said about the current health of the team.
“We are very healthy this time of year. There are guys that have been banged up during the season. That's what the bye week is for to be able to sharpen your edge this type of year, but also get guys healthy. Time is the best cure-all. It is. So hopefully we'll know towards the end of the week what guys will be getting back and not getting back, they're all out there right now. I say at all time, player availability is the most important thing. But I thought Sunday's practice, when we came out Sunday, it was as fast and crisp and as much energy as we've had and carried over into today,” said Key.
2. WR Malik Rutherford
Now Jordan Allen has had a breakout, stepping in for Rutherford, who had an injury he was dealing with that required him to miss some time. He played sparingly in the game at NC State. Rutherford should be back to full throttle moving forward. Rutherford is also chasing history and ranks sixth all-time in receptions with 159 in his career. There are three games left with a potential ACC title game and playoffs in the future if Georgia Tech handles business, where he can break the record. The stats don’t show it this year, but Rutherford has always been an excellent deep threat and one that is capable of torching defenses at will. Georgia Tech has a loaded WR room, but it is instantly better when Rutherford is in the lineup. With the passing offense playing at a high level over the past few weeks, Rutherford should make an impact on Saturday.
3. Georgia Tech defensive line
Can the Yellow Jackets defensive line get back on track after a tough performance against NC State? Georgia Tech has remained hot and cold in terms of getting sacks and tackles for loss this season. To be frank, they need more chaos and disruption. Boston College is a team that can run the ball and get to the second level of the defense and make you pay. The Georgia Tech linebackers play a role in stopping the run, but the defensive line needs penetration, pressure, and 11 hats to the ball to make a difference. It may be playing some of the younger guys and seeing what they can do. For this defense to get back to the level they were playing at, the defensive line needs to take over. Coach Key outlined well what the Yellow Jackets need to do on Saturday.
“Then a lot of it comes back to players, defeating blocks, getting off blocks, anchoring down, setting the edge. This is a game we have to set the edge, right? I'm not talking about contain. Contain can be from here to Marietta, right? And you still have to contain to be able to set the edge and violently set the edge and containing those things and forcing those balls to stay inside and not bounce,” said Key.
If these players and this specific position group have a big game on Saturday, then the Yellow Jackets should emerge victorious.
