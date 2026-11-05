Two Reasons Georgia Tech Could Beat Louisville, Two Reasons They Will Lose

Given how both of these teams are playing coming into this game, you might think that I am crazy for even suggesting that Georgia Tech could beat Louisville.

But come on, its the ACC. Just when you think you have everything figured out, some team comes along and brings a November surprise that upends the conference race. Think about Cal beating SMU last season or Miami losing to both Louisville and SMU. The Cardinals still have a faint heartbeat in the ACC picture, but they need to win out to have a chance to get back to Charlotte to compete for the conference championship.

When looking at the game on Saturday, what are some reasons Georgia Tech could beat Louisville? Why could Louisville take the victory?

Why Georgia Tech could win

Grady Adamson could give the Yellow Jackets a boost

We don't know for certain if Georgia Tech is going to make a quarterback change yet, but it is on the table, according to Brent Key:

“Grady's come in the last two weeks and given us a jolt of energy. It's always a lot easier coming off the bench as the guy, but uh we'll sit down on Thursday and make a decision uh Thursday evening as a staff on who goes out and gives us the best opportunity to win this football game. That's at all positions,” said Key.

Alberto Mendoza has not been a disaster all season, but the past couple of weeks have not been kind to him and he only threw for 81 yards against Pittsburgh and had four fumbles, two of which were recovered by Pitt. Adamson did give the Yellow Jackets a boost when it comes to the running game, but did struggle as a passer. When you are 2-6 though, everything should be on the table and it might be worth a roll of the dice if you are Key.

Louisville's defense has not been sharp this season, though they have faced some high-level offenses. They rank 131st in passing yards allowed per game and 117th in total yards allowed per game, but can Georgia Tech find the weak spots and exploit them?

Louisville is not always a dependable favorite under Jeff Brohm

When Louisville made it to the ACC Championship game under Brohm in 2023, their lone conference loss was to a 5-7 Pittsburgh team. In 2024, the Cardinals lost to a 3-9 Stanford team. Last season after beating Miami, they lost at home to Cal. Even this season, they lost to an NC State team that might not make a bowl game.

Long story short, while Brohm is a good coach and Louisville is usually a contender in the ACC, they are prone to let downs.

Reasons Louisville will win

They are the better team and Key is 0-2 vs Brohm

Captain obvious here, but Louisville is the better team in this game and if they come and play their A game, there is not much that Georgia Tech is going to be able to do about it.

While every team is different, Brent Key is 0-2 against Jeff Brohm. He lost his first game as the full-time head coach to Louisville top open the 2023 season and then lost on the road one year later. They did not meet in 2025. Brohm has had the upper hand in this matchup and that appears to be the case once again.

Louisville's biggest strength is Georgia Tech's biggest weakness

The Cardinals are 9th in the country in rushing offense and have NFL talent in their backfiled. Georgia Tech is 134th in the country in rush defense and does not have a lot of NFL talent on that side of the ball.

It could be a really long night for the Yellow Jackets defense, a unit that gave up 399 yards on the ground to Boston College a couple of weeks ago.