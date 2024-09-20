All Yellow Jackets

Updated ACC Championhip Odds Heading Into Week Four

The ACC Has a Clear Favorite Heading Into Week Four

Jackson Caudell

Sep 7, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) drops back to pass against the Florida A&M Rattlers during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) drops back to pass against the Florida A&M Rattlers during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Heading into week four in this still young college football season, the ACC race has been one to keep track of. At the start of the season, most thought that the ACC favorites were Florida State, Clemson, and Miami, as they were the leaders in odds. Florida State has since started 0-3 and looks terrible, while Clemson was blown out by Georgia. Losing to Georgia is not the worst thing in the world, but it raised questions about Clemson's offense, particularly the quarterback position. Miami has looked the part, but they have also played a soft schedule. Can the Hurricanes avoid the upset this weekend vs South Florida?

Miami and Clemson remain at the top of the ACC odds, but behind them is plenty of question marks. Louisville is third, but the Cardinals have not been tested yet. Their next two games are against Georgia Tech and Notre Dame so we will have a better idea on if Louisville can contend in the ACC or not after these two games.

Once you get past Louisville at +600, there is a massive drop off to fourth place Virginia Tech, who is at +2000 and then SMU rounds out the top five at +2500. It will be interesting to see if any team from outside of the top three can make themselves a serious contender.

Here is how Fanduel Sportsbook sees the ACC race heading into week four.

1. Miami- +125

2. Clemson- +300

3. Louisville- +600

4. Virginia Tech- +2000

5. SMU- +2500

6. Boston College- +2500

7. Syracuse- +2500

8. NC State- +2800

9. Cal- +3000

10. North Carolina- +3500

11. Georgia Tech +5000

12. Pitt- +5000

13. Virginia- +6000

14. Duke- +10000

15. Florida State- +15000

16. Stanford- +20000

17. Wake Forest- +40000

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Jackson Caudell

JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Football