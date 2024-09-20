Updated ACC Championhip Odds Heading Into Week Four
Heading into week four in this still young college football season, the ACC race has been one to keep track of. At the start of the season, most thought that the ACC favorites were Florida State, Clemson, and Miami, as they were the leaders in odds. Florida State has since started 0-3 and looks terrible, while Clemson was blown out by Georgia. Losing to Georgia is not the worst thing in the world, but it raised questions about Clemson's offense, particularly the quarterback position. Miami has looked the part, but they have also played a soft schedule. Can the Hurricanes avoid the upset this weekend vs South Florida?
Miami and Clemson remain at the top of the ACC odds, but behind them is plenty of question marks. Louisville is third, but the Cardinals have not been tested yet. Their next two games are against Georgia Tech and Notre Dame so we will have a better idea on if Louisville can contend in the ACC or not after these two games.
Once you get past Louisville at +600, there is a massive drop off to fourth place Virginia Tech, who is at +2000 and then SMU rounds out the top five at +2500. It will be interesting to see if any team from outside of the top three can make themselves a serious contender.
Here is how Fanduel Sportsbook sees the ACC race heading into week four.
1. Miami- +125
2. Clemson- +300
3. Louisville- +600
4. Virginia Tech- +2000
5. SMU- +2500
6. Boston College- +2500
7. Syracuse- +2500
8. NC State- +2800
9. Cal- +3000
10. North Carolina- +3500
11. Georgia Tech +5000
12. Pitt- +5000
13. Virginia- +6000
14. Duke- +10000
15. Florida State- +15000
16. Stanford- +20000
17. Wake Forest- +40000
