Updated ACC Championship Odds: Oddsmakers Still Not Sold on Georgia Tech

Ashley Barnett

As the scheduling shakeups in college football among Power 5 programs continue, oddsmakers at William Hill Sportsbook have already updated their opinions on the 2020 ACC Championship Game. 

On Wednesday, The ACC announced that the league will adopt a 10+1 schedule for the upcoming season - 10 conference games and one non-conference contest against a Power 5 opponent. As part of the platform, the conference will drop its Atlantic and Coastal divisions with the top two teams with the highest winning percentages competing in the conference championship game. Notre Dame has also been added as a temporary full-time member of the ACC for the fall. 

Per an article from 247Sports senior writer Brad Crawford, Georgia Tech is William Hill's last choice at winning the Atlantic Coast Conference title, checking in at +15000. 

Complete Team Odds at ACC Championship Title:

Georgia Tech: +15000

Boston College: +12500

Syracuse: +10000

Duke: +10000

Wake Forest: +7500

NC State: +4000

Pittsburgh: +4000

Virginia: +4000

Louisville: +3000

Virginia Tech: +2000

Florida State: +2000

North Carolina: +1400

Miami: +1000

Notre Dame: +700

Clemson: -550

It's no shock that the Clemson Tigers are the runaway favorite to win the ACC Championship. Dabo Swinney and Co. have won the conference five times in a row, winning two national titles in four appearances during that span while also returning Heisman candidates Travis Etienne and Trevor Lawrence. 

With Notre Dame winning 10 or more games in four of the last five seasons, it's also understandable to see the Fighting Irish at the near top. The Irish will have one of the best offensive lines in the game and return senior quarterback Ian Book. 

It appears to be a hard sell on the Yellow Jackets as second-year head coach Geoff Collins transforms a team that went from the triple-option to more of a spread, pro-style offense. Last season, the defense transitioned as well from a 4-3, to 3-4, and back to a 4-2-5 scheme. Players and positions were being tested in 2019. There were learning curves and challenges.

Oddsmakers are betting that the rebuilding era under Collins will take more than just a season. Although the Jackets return an abundance of talent and experience at the secondary and backfield, as well as gaining added help to the offensive line and defensive line this year, the new odds are still against Tech. 

