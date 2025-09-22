Updated Bowl Projections For Georgia Tech As Week 5 Approaches
With each win and the best start to the season since 2014, Georgia Tech's bowl projection odds have continued to improve. Georgia Tech is now officially a quarter of the way through the season and has their eyes on big aspirations, and it starts with being in contention for an ACC title. From there, they want to find their way in the playoffs. Let’s take a look at how some of the national media have the Yellow Jackets stacking up.
Projections
On3’s national analyst Brett McMurphy has the Yellow Jackets in the College Football Playoff field, facing off against Florida State in the first round of the playoff. With his projections, Georgia Tech would be one of the last teams in and would occupy the No. 11 overall seed, while the Seminoles would be the No. 6 team. A rematch of last year’s thriller between Florida State and Georgia Tech in Ireland would be must-see TV. Notably, under head coach Mike Norvell, the roster has been retooled, and the Seminoles have improved drastically after a two-win season. It would also mean the class of the ACC would be facing off, and we would be getting a stellar first-round matchup with two teams that have championship aspirations.
At ESPN, there are two projections for the Yellow Jackets to land in the same bowl, but with different opponents. Kyle Bonagura has Georgia Tech in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, but facing TCU. TCU was recently ranked in the AP Poll for the first time and made its debut at No. 24. Mark Schlabach has the Yellow Jackets also going to the Pop-Tarts Bowl, but facing off against Utah. The Utes just suffered a loss to Texas Tech this past weekend.
According to CBS Sports, Georgia Tech is predicted to play in the Gator Bowl on December 27th against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Oddly enough, the two teams are both ranked in the AP Poll, and the voters ranked Georgia Tech above the Crimson Tide. Georgia Tech has the No. 16 spot, and Alabama has the No. 17 spot with a big showdown coming up against Georgia on Saturday.
The bowl projections vary across major national media outlets, with some having the Yellow Jackets as a playoff team while others have Georgia Tech making a certain bowl and missing the playoffs. The good thing is that the Yellow Jackets have handled business so far and control their own destiny over where they end up. Georgia Tech has continued to garner praise from several analysts and pundits from across college football. Well-renowned head coach Nick Saban and respected college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit both have Georgia Tech making the ACC championship game. A sign of a team gaining national acclaim and respect for what they have been able to do. Herbstreit also named Georgia Tech as a team to pay attention to after their win against Clemson during Week 3.
“Georgia Tech and Haynes King, there is some grit there. They really take after their head coach. He coaches with a chip on his shoulder (Brent Key), which I love. He’s at a place where he played. He understands they are viewed as nope, you aren’t quite cool enough to be invited to the party. He has guys who kind of show up in a bad mood. I love the guy,” said Herbstreit.
“When you talk with him one-on-one, you can tell there is a vision of what Georgia Tech can become. I don’t think that was Clemson sleeping. They scored that game-tying touchdown late. They are going to get out of here with a win. Georgia Tech against that Clemson defense gets into field goal range for the last-second kick. I think Georgia Tech sitting there at 3-0 needs to be a team that all of us are paying attention to.”
Georgia Tech should continue to climb in bowl projections with each win and get better prognostications with each week.