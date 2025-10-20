Updated College Football Playoff Projections For Georgia Tech Heading Into Week Nine
Georgia Tech is 7-0 for the first time since 1966, but they have higher goals than just being 7-0. This team has its sights set on making the ACC Championship game and beyond and that journey is going to continue next week at Bobby Dodd Stadium vs Syracuse.
Last season, the Orange were the first team to take down the Yellow Jackets after they had started 2-0. It will be homecoming weekend for Georgia Tech and there is no doubt that they will want to avenge last season's loss to close out a perfect month in October. Syracuse is 3-4 this season and is coming off a home loss to Pittsburgh over the weekend.
Since they are 7-0 and ranked No. 7, most postseason projections have the Yellow Jackets making the College Football Playoff.
Latest playoff projections
With each passing win, the possibility of Georgia Tech reaching the playoff grows more realistic. Here are the latest projections for the Yellow Jackets:
ESPN:
Andrea Adelson: (6) Georgia Tech vs (11) Vanderbilt
Kyle Bonagura: (8) Georgia Tech vs (9) Miami
Bill Connelly: Georgia Tech has a first round bye as the No. 4 seed
David Hale: (8) Georgia Tech vs (9) Oregon
Eli Lederman: (5) Georgia Tech vs (12) South Florida
Max Olson: (8) Ole Miss vs (9) Georgia Tech
Adam Rittenberg: (5) Georgia Tech vs (12) South Florida
Mark Schlabach: (8) Georgia Tech vs (9) Miami
Jake Trotter: (6) Georgia Tech vs (11) Notre Dame
Paolo Uggetti: (7) Georgia Tech vs (10) BYU
Dave Wilson: (5) Georgia Tech vs (12) South Florida
Like several other projections, CBS Sports has Georgia Tech earning the No. 5 seed and hosting South Florida, who is projected to be the highest-ranked champion from the group of six conferences.
Just kepp winning
Georgia Tech is not focused on the playoff right now, but just on winning each week and getting better. The Yellow Jackets are the projected favorites in every remaining ACC game, but given how many upsets we saw around the country this past weekend, Brent Key and his team can't afford to take their foot off the pedal.
After the game against Duke, head coach Brent Key talked about his team's ability to fight through adversity and make the most of their situations:
"It's a special group of kids, men, special group of men they are I mean they got to stop doing this to me though that's our MO right I mean what one -score games or something but at least this was actually, it finished a two -score game so we're making progress but you know the belief this team has it has a lot to do with how close they are this is a close, close, close, close -knit team. And you don't see that a lot anymore. I think that's something that's lost in college football now. Everyone talks about, you know, NIL and everybody wants their own and this and that. You can't have a team like you. Well, I believe this team is rooted in its core like the teams. We've all probably grown up being around and being a part of. I mean, they're close. They believe in each other. They trust each other. And I trust them."
Georgia Tech will face Syracuse this Saturday at Noon on ESPN.