Updated ESPN FPI Game-By-Game Predictions For Georgia Tech After Week One
Georgia Tech was on the road at Colorado for the first weekend of the season, and they pulled out a dramatic 27-20 win over the Buffaloes in one of the best games of the entire weekend. A big part of the reason they were able to overcome a slow start and get that win in Boulder was the play of Haynes King. King had a career-high 156 yards rushing and three touchdowns in the victory, and now the Yellow Jackets are 1-0 heading into their home opener against Gardner-Webb.
Heading into the season, ESPN's FPI (Football Power Index) had Georgia Tech finishing with an 8-4 record, but have things changed since beating Colorado?
Game 2 vs Gardner-Webb: FPI gives Georgia Tech a 98.5% chance to win (Preseason- 99%)
Not much has changed after week one and Georgia Tech is favored to win this game by quite a bit.
FPI Record: 2-0, 0-0 ACC
Game 3 vs Clemson: FPI gives Clemson a 53.5% chance to win this game (Preseason- 65%)
After week one, FPI is still favoring Clemson in this showdown, but not by as much. The Tigers had a disappointing season opener vs LSU, but they are still a talented team. Georgia Tech will have to play a cleaner game than they did against Colorado if they want to beat the Tigers, but they have a great chance to do so.
FPI projected record: 2-1, 0-1
Game 4 vs Temple: FPI gives Georgia Tech an 89% chance to win this game (Preseason- 95%)
Georgia Tech is still heavily favored in this game, but not by as much. While they only beat UMass, Temple blew them out and looked impressive, hence the lowering of the percentage.
FPI projected record: 3-1, 0-1
Game 5 vs Wake Forest: FPI gives Georgia Tech an 83% chance to win this game (Preseason-75%)
The odds for this game have gone up after seeing Georgia Tech win on the road against Colorado and seeing Wake Forest struggle to beat Kennesaw State as an 18-point favorite. The Yellow Jackets should handle business in this game, but don't take an opponent lightly.
FPI Projected Record: 4-1, 1-1
Game 6 vs Virginia Tech: FPI gives Georgia Tech a 64% chance to win this game (Preseason- 56%)
Another game in which Georgia Tech's odds have increased. Virginia Tech hung around with South Carolina a lot longer than most thought they would, but their offense, particularly quarterback Kyron Drones, really struggled. However, their defense looked very good and Georgia Tech should not take this game lightly.
FPI Projected Record: 5-1, 2-1
Game 7 vs Duke: FPI gives Georgia Tech a 51% chance to win this game (Preseason- Duke had a 54% chance to win)
After this first weekend, FPI now favors Georgia Tech to beat Duke. This is going to be one of the toughest games of the season for Georgia Tech and while the Blue Devils started slow against Elon, new quarterback Darian Mensah looked fantastic. Keep an eye on Duke's week two game vs Illinois.
FPI Projected Record: 6-1, 3-1
Game 8 vs Syracuse: FPI gives Georgia Tech a 79% chance to win this game (Preseason- 75%)
Syracuse lost to Tennessee 45-26 this past weekend and the game was never close. This game is at home and Georgia Tech is going to want to beat the team that took them down last season.
FPI Projected Record: 7-1, 4-1
Game 9 vs NC State: FPI gives Georgia Tech a 64% chance to win this game (Preseason- 58%)
NC State started its season 1-0 last week, but it was not easy. The Wolfpack had to get a late stop to beat East Carolina, but they got the win. Quarterback CJ Bailey looked pretty good, and he is going to be one of the ACC's best QBs this season. This is going to be a game to watch.
FPI Projected Record: 8-1, 5-1
Game 10 vs Boston College: FPI gives Georgia Tech a 56% chance to win this game (Preseason- 57%)
This went down slightly after week one. The Eagles dominated Fordham (like they should have) and the fact that this game is one the road could make it tricky. Still, FPI likes Georgia Tech to handle its business.
FPI Projected Record: 9-1, 6-1
Game 11 vs Pittsburgh: FPI gives Georgia Tech a 73% chance to win this game (Preseason- 75%)
Much like Boston College, Pittsburgh blew out an overmatched FCS team in week one and the percentage chances to win this game went down just slightly. Georgia Tech will need to make sure they are not looking ahead to next week's game vs Georgia.
FPI Projected Record: 10-1, 7-1
Game 12 vs Georgia: FPI gives Georgia an 85% chance to win this game (Preseason-86%)
The outlook for this game according to FPI has not changed much over the weekend. If Georgia Tech is 10-1 heading into this game, they could be playing for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
There is a long, long, way to go though.
FPI Projected Record: 10-2, 7-1