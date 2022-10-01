Watch: Former Yellow Jacket Jared Ivey Makes Game-Winning Play for Ole Miss

Georgia Tech lost one of their best pass rushers from last season to the transfer portal to Ole Miss and today, Jared Ivey helped seal the deal against a top ten Kentucky team.

Ivey has been one of the best players on the Ole Miss defense and provides consistent pressure. It looked like Kentucky and quarterback Will Levis were going to be able to punch it in the end zone to take the lead, but Ivey got a good jump and got around the Kentucky offensive lineman to make the biggest play of the game for the Rebels.

Former Georgia Tech pass rusher Jared Ivey has been a difference maker this year for Ole Miss Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Ivey got a chance to play his old team earlier this and the Rebels won decisively. Hopefully, the former Yellow Jacket can keep making plays this season for the Rebels.

Georgia Tech Tech has its own challenge tonight as they go on the road to take on No.24 Pitt. The game is going to kick off at 8:00 p.m and will be televised on the ACC Network

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Know your opponent: Three guys to know on Pitt's defense

Know your opponent: Three Players to know on Pitt's defense

Georgia Tech reveals uniform combination for matchup with Pitt

Georgia Tech Football: Three things to watch vs Pitt

What does ESPN's FPI and SP+ project for Georgia Tech vs Pitt

Georgia Tech releases first depth chart ahead of Saturday's matchup with Pitt

Pat Narduzzi comments on facing Georgia Tech since they fired Geoff Collins

Georgia Tech Football: First look at matchup with Pitt

11th ranked Georgia Tech Volleyball sweeps Notre Dame on the road

ACC Football: Official Week Five Predictions

Georgia Tech Women's basketball: Tip-Off Times and TV Schedule Announced

Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profile: Jamey Chadwell

Deion Sanders says "it is nice to be mentioned" for Georgia Tech head coaching job