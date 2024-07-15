WATCH: Georgia Tech and NFL Legend Calvin Johnson Finds Out He is Being Inducted Into The Pride Of The Lions
Calvin Johnson is one of the greatest receivers to ever play the game, whether it was at the college level at Georgia Tech or at the NFL level with the Detroit Lions. Today, Johnson found out that he was getting inducted into the Pride of Lions and will have his name and jersey in the rafters in Detroit and it was an awesome moment to watch:
Johnson is one of the best Detroit Lions and arguably the best player to come through Georgia Tech. The Lions drafted Johnson with the No. 2 pick in the 2007 NFL Draft and he would go on to have a Hall of Fame Career with the Detroit Lions.
From ProFootballHOF:
"Johnson was an immediate contributor to Chan Gailey’s offense, recording 48 catches, 837 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in his first season in Atlanta. He was named ACC Rookie of the Week four times as a freshman and immediately garnered national attention. The week-by-week accolades helped Johnson earn first-team All-ACC honors as a freshman, a rare accomplishment.
This momentum carried into Johnson’s sophomore season. He caught 54 passes for 888 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games, again earning a spot on the All-ACC first team.
Johnson entered his junior season with a lot of hype, appearing on almost every preseason list for the Biletnikoff Award and Heisman Trophy. He lived up to the expectations and produced his best season, becoming one of the greatest Yellow Jackets of all time. Johnson recorded 76 catches for 1,202 yards and 15 touchdowns, production that earned him a third consecutive first-team All-ACC bid."