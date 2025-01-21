Way-Too-Early 2025 Georgia Tech Projected Offensive Depth Chart
The 2024 College Football season wrapped up last night with Ohio State defeating Notre Dame and with that, all eyes start to shift toward 2025. For Georgia Tech, that has been going on for the better part of the past month since losing to Vanderbilt in the Birmingham Bowl. In multiple way-too-early top 25 lists for next season, Georgia Tech is being ranked and there is reason for it and a lot of that has to do with the offensive talent they are returning. Yes, Eric Singleton Jr is gone, along with some offensive line starters, but there is plenty of talent around them, not to mention offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner. The Yellow Jackets should have one of the ACC's best offenses next season.
But what might the depth chart look like on the offensive side of the ball? Here is what I think it might look like going into spring football.
Quarterback
1. Haynes King
2. Aaron Philo
This was pretty easy. Georgia Tech has one of the best quarterback rooms in the country going into next season. Haynes King is back for his final season in college football and the Yellow Jackets offense is lethal when he is healthy. Philo stepped up when King was injured last season and flashed his talent in wins over Miami and NC State. Georgia Tech should feel good about what it has at the most important position.
Running Back
1. Jamal Haynes
2. Malachi Hosley
Getting Jamal Haynes back for another season on The Flats is huge for the Yellow Jackets. Haynes ran for 944 yards last season and nine touchdowns and would have had better numbers had he been healthy all season. Haynes is going to be the No. 1 back for Georgia Tech, but one of the areas of concern last season was that no player truly took over the No. 2 role. Georgia Tech went into the transfer portal and landed talented running back Malachi Hosley from Penn. This season at Penn, Hosley ran for 1,192 yards on 191 carries and also had nine touchdowns while averaging 6.2 yards per carry. In 2023, Hosley carried the ball 121 times for 723 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging six yards per carry. I think Hosley's experience gives him a leg up in the competition, but guys like Trelain Maddox, Chad Alexander, Anthony Carrie and true freshmen JP Powell and Shane Marshall will be in the mix. There will be more than two guys carrying the ball for Georgia Tech, but I think Haynes and Hosley will be the top two.
Wide Receiver
1. Malik Rutherford
2. Bailey Stockton
Wide Receiver
1. Eric Rivers
2. Zion Taylor
Wide Receiver
1. Dean Patterson
2. Isiah Canion
Singleton is gone, but Georgia Tech landed one of the transfer portal's best wide receivers when they got FIU transfer Eric Rivers. Rivers was joined by FIU teammate Dean Patterson and both guys will have a chance to start right away. Rutherford is back for one more season. I think Rivers and Rutherford are highly likely to start, while the other outside receiver spot will be either Patterson or Canion due to their size. The depth of this position is going to be the question mark, but there is talent. One guy to watch is incoming true freshman Jordan Allen. Allen has blazing speed and the ability to stretch the field and could see playing time early on. While there is talent here, there will be some question marks as well.
Tight End
1. Brett Seither, Luke Harpring, J.T. Byrne, Or Harry Lodge
It would be foolish to have just two tight ends listed here because if you pay attention to Georgia Tech, they use plenty of tight ends for many different roles. While the Yellow Jackets are losing Avery Boyd, Jackson Hawes, and Ryland Goede, they will have Brett Seither back for one more season after he was out for all of 2024 with an injury, Harpring could take a step forward after flashing as a true freshman, and the Yellow Jackets bring in Lodge and Byrne from the portal. Don't forget about Josh Beetham either. All five of these guys should play different roles this year.
Left Tackle
1. Ethan Mackenny
2. Jameson Riggs
Left Guard
1. Joe Fusile
2. Harrison Moore
Center
1. Tana Alo-Tupuola
Right Guard
1. Keylan Rutledge
2. Josh Petty
Right Tackle
1. Benjamin Galloway
2. Andrew Rosinski or JaKolby Jones
The offensive line is one of the harder positions to figure out for Georgia Tech. They lose Weston Franklin, Jordan Williams, and Corey Robinson II off of last year's team, but Ethan Mackenny should step in at left tackle. He split time with Robinson down the stretch and was a Freshman All-American two years ago. Joe Fusile and Keylan Rutledge will be one of the best guard tandems in the ACC, but who starts at center and right tackle? Who will provide depth at these positions? It is a bit tough to project or guess at the moment. Tana Alo-Tupuola was the backup to Franklin this past season and the redshirt freshman will likely get a chance to start at center this year, same with Benjamin Galloway at right tackle.
A couple of other things to note on the offensive line is that Georgia Tech likes to move guys around positionally. Harrison Moore is a talented player who saw plenty of playing time this season and he could be moved around to fill a spot. Georgia Tech landed offensive linemen Andrew Rosinski (North Carolina) and JaKolby Jones (JUCO) from the portal, but will they be ready to play right away? The players to watch in this position might be true freshmen Josh Petty and Peyton Joseph. Petty is one of the highest-rated recruits to ever sign with Georgia Tech and could push for playing time somewhere. Joseph could challenge for a backup spot at guard. I am not super confident in projecting the depth on the offensive line and expect these positions to be fluid through spring ball. Offensive line coach Geep Wade and head coach Brent Key have gotten the most out of this position the past couple of seasons and I expect them to do the same again in 2025, but who plays where is still a question mark. I always find it tough to put freshmen in an early depth chart because they have not played a down in college football yet, but Petty and Joseph are ultra-talented guys who should be watched.
Going into the spring, the positions to watch will be the offensive line (for starters and depth), how the tight end rotation might look, and the wide receiver spot. There is plenty of talent on this side of the ball and it should result in the Yellow Jackets being one of the top offenses in the ACC again.
Related Links
Does Georgia Tech Have One Of The Best Quarterback Rooms In The Country Going Into Next Season?
Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Ranked 24th In On3 Sports Way Too-Early Top 25 For Next Season
Georgia Tech 2024 Report Card: The Secondary Was Up And Down In 2024, But Has A Chance To Be Special In 2025