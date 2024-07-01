Way-Too-Early Week 14 College Football Preview: Georgia Tech vs Georgia
For our final way-too-early regular season preview, we are going to take a look at the matchup between Georiga Tech and Georgia. The Yellow Jackets and the Bulldogs are going to meet on Black Friday this season, the second straight year this rivalry game is going to be in primetime. This is going to be the last regular season game for both teams and both will be finishing up grueling schedules.
While Georgia Tech has not beaten Georgia since 2016, this upcoming year is the best chance the Yellow Jackets have had to end that streak in a while.
Now, Georgia Tech played Georgia almost as well as anyone did last year. Georgia won 31-23, but the Yellow Jackets were an onside kick away from getting the ball back and having a chance to tie the game up. In 2022, Key had his alma mater within six points of the No. 1 Bulldogs (13-7) in the middle of the third quarter before Georgia finally pulled away. In each of the past two seasons, Key has had this team playing better against the Bulldogs since the last time the Yellow Jackets won in 2016. In 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021, Georgia handled the Yellow Jackets with ease, but they have had to fight for the past two seasons to put Georgia Tech away.
Georgia is going to come into the season as either the preseason No. 1 or No. 2 (depending on your opinion of Ohio State) and will be one of the favorites to win the national championship. It is going to be a tall task for the Yellow Jackets, but this should be the best Georgia Tech team in quite a while.
Let's preview the next edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate.
Georgia Tech's Defense vs Georgia's Offense
Georgia is going to have one of the nation's best offenses in 2024 and Georgia Tech will be hoping the coaching changes they made on their defensive staff, plus the additions through the transfer portal, can help them slow down the Bulldogs offense.
Carson Beck is back for another season under center and he is one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy and be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Beck threw for over 3,000 yards last year and is going to have a loaded group of receivers to throw too.
Running back was a spot that Georgia was losing a couple of bodies at after last season, but they added former Florida running back Trevor Etienne from the transfer portal. Etienne was arguably the top running back in the portal this offseason and pairing him with Branson Robinson should give the Bulldogs one of the top running back duos in the SEC.
While Georgia is losing Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey as receiving options, they are going to have a stacked group of pass catchers this season. Dominic Lovett, Dillon Bell, Rara Thomas, Miami transfer Colbie Young, USC transfer Michael Jackson III, Vanderbilt transfer London Humphreys, and Arian Smith are going to be one of the top groups in the country, not to mention Oscar Delp and Stanford transfer Benjamin Yurosek taking over at tight end.
Georgia should have one of the best offensive lines in the country, with Tate Ratledge and Xavier Truss headlining the group.
New Georgia Tech defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci is hoping to have Georgia Tech's defense turned around this season in order to help them contend in the ACC. In one season at Duke (2023), Santucci directed the ACC’s top-ranked scoring defense, allowing just 19.0 points per game, which was good for 16thnationally. The Blue Devils also ranked among the nation’s top 50 in rushing defense, passing defense, total defense, tackles for loss, third-down defense, fourth-down defense, and red-zone defense. Duke allowed a total of just 10 points in a pair of wins over teams that finished the season in the top 25 – No. 20 Clemson (28-7) and No. 21 NC State (24-3) – and finished 8-5 overall after a 17-10 win over Troy in the 2023 Birmingham Bowl.
Georgia Tech's defensive line might be their biggest question mark on the defense, especially at defensive end. On the inside, Zeek Biggers, Miami/Georgia State transfer Thomas Gore, Penn State transfer Jordan van den Berg, and Horace Lockett have potential, but will Georgia Tech have enough at the edge rusher spot? USC transfer Romello Height should help, but Georgia Tech will need production from this unit.
Georgia Tech Offense vs Georgia Defense
Georgia Tech's offense gave Georgia fits last season, rushing for more than 200 yards against the Bulldogs. The Yellow Jackets should have one of the best offenses in the ACC again and Georgia will reload again on defense.
Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King was one of only two players in the nation with at least 2,700 passing yards, 600 rushing yards, 25 touchdown passes, and five touchdown runs this season (joining LSU’s Jayden Daniels), and one of only six ACC players to achieve those numbers in a regular season since 2000. He led the ACC in touchdown passes and was fourth in passing yards. He is back for another season on The Flats and might be the best quarterback in the conference this year. One reason to buy into the Yellow Jackets is that they might have the best quarterback on the field against many of their opponents. As good as King was though, he had a problem with turnovers and that won't cut it against some of the teams on Georgia Tech's schedule, including NC State.
Jamal Haynes was such a great story last season. He made the change from wide receiver to running back during fall camp and that move paid dividends. Haynes earned all-ACC honors as a running back (third team) and was an honorable mention all-purpose performer. He led Georgia Tech with 1,059 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns, and six yards per carry ranked second on the team. Those numbers ranked fifth in the ACC in rushing yards and he was tied for sixth in the conference with seven rushing touchdowns and his 6.0 yards per carry ranked third in the league. Haynes had a strong bowl performance against UCF rushing for a game-high 128 yards on 18 carries. He also had a good outing against the Georgia Bulldogs rushing for 81 yards. Haynes was the second highest-rated player on the Yellow Jackets per Pro Football Focus with a 76.9 score and looks primed for another big season in 2024. I think he is in for a huge season and is not getting the recognition he has earned.
This is going to be one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in the ACC and there are some newcomers who could bolster the group.
Eric Singleton Jr was the highest-rated player in the Yellow Jackets 2023 recruiting class according to 247Sports and he looked like he might be a potential superstar last season.
Singleton Jr. ranked fourth among all freshmen nationally (true or redshirt) in 2023 with 59.5 receiving yards per game and was tied for fourth among true freshmen nationally with six touchdown receptions. His 714 receiving yards and six touchdown catches both ranked among the top 10 overall in the Atlantic Coast Conference, while his six TD receptions were the second-most by a freshman in Georgia Tech history. Could he have an even better season in 2024? I think it is certainly possible and the chemistry between him and King was noticeable last year.
Singleton is not the only dangerous receiver for the Yellow Jackets.
Malik Rutherford was the second-leading receiver on Georgia Tech. He caught 46 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 10. 5 yards per catch. His biggest performance came in Georgia Tech's big win over North Carolina. Rutherford caught six passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns. He was a reliable player and could stretch the field with his speed. He is also a player who can get the ball in a variety of ways.
Christian Leary was the fourth-leading receiver for Georgia Tech this season, catching 25 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns, while also returning kickoffs.
Chase Lane had a good start to the year, but injuries cost him some time. I think he could have a really good 2024 season if he stays healthy. Duquesne transfer Abdul Janneh had six catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns. He will once again provide depth for Georgia Tech next year.
Leo Blackburn is one of the most physically impressive players on the Georgia Tech roster at 6'5 220 LBS and if he is able to stay healthy this season, he could add a whole new element to the Yellow Jackets offense.
The offensive line is going to be one of the best in the ACC as well.
In just one season, head coach Brent Key and first-year offensive line coach Geep Wade turned Georgia Tech's offensive line from its biggest weakness to perhaps the best unit on the entire team. Georgia Tech went from one of the worst rushing teams in the ACC to leading the league in rushing. It was a pretty stunning turnaround if you had watched the line in 2022 and the good news for the Yellow Jackets is that the offensive line returns four of the five starters and added an All-Conference transfer this offseason.
At every level of the defense, there is not going to be a more talented group that Georgia Tech faces than the Bulldogs defense.
Mykel Williams, Nazir Stackhouse, and Warren Brinson should be the starting group for the Bulldogs this season with Christian Miller and Jordan Hall providing depth. South Carolina transfer Xzavier McLeod should factor in and keep an eye on freshmen Nasir Johnson and Joseph Jonah-Ajonye as well.
The linebacker group for Georgia should be the best in the nation in my opinion. Smael Mondon, CJ Allen, and Chazz Chambliss should be a great group. Five-star freshmen Chris Cole and Justin Williams are guys to watch as well.
If there is a small question mark on this Bulldogs team, it is probably at cornerback, but there are plenty of talented options there. Daylen Everette and Julian Humphrey are the likely starters with five-star freshman Ellis Robinson likely being a big factor as well. Robinson has been talked about as one of the top cornerback prospects of all time coming out of high school and it will be something to watch to see how quickly he gets in the rotation. Malaki Starks will lead the group at safey, along with JaCorey Thomas. Five-star freshman KJ Bolden should see playing time as well. There are new starters back here in the secondary for Georgia, but plenty of talent.
Overview
There is no doubt that Georgia is the more talented team on paper. The Bulldogs recruit and develop better than any program in the country and show no signs of slowing down. They will be one of the best teams in the country again, but it is fair to say that this is the best Georgia Tech team in years. Brent Key has played the Bulldogs close over the past couple of years and will be aiming to do so again, but hope they can pull off a stunning upset this time around.