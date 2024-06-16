Way-Too-Early Week Four Preview: Georgia Tech At Louisville
Georgia Tech almost had the perfect debut under Brent Key.
Key was coaching in his first game since being promoted to the full-time position and Georgia Tech looked to be in great shape against Louisville in Mercedes Benz Stadium. Unfortunately for the Yellow Jackets, they blew a double-digit lead in the second half of the game and allowed the Cardinals to escape with a win. As it turns out, that loss kept Georgia Tech out of the ACC title game. If they had won, Georgia Tech, Louisville, and NC State all would have had 6-2 conference records and been in a three-way tie for an opportunity to face Florida State for the ACC Championship.
Georgia Tech is going to get another chance at the Cardinals in the 2024 season, but they will have to avenge last year's loss in a tougher environment. The Yellow Jackets travel to Louisville on Sept. 21st and it will be their third ACC game in the first four weeks of the year.
The Cardinals had a great season in Jeff Brohm's debut, making the ACC Championship, but coming up short vs Florida State. Brohm is a fantastic coach, but there are going to be a lot of new faces on this team. Still, don't count out the Cardinals in the ACC title race. Georgia Tech is going to be battle-tested coming into this game, having already faced Florida State and Syracuse. Louisville faces Austin Peay and Jacksonville State and then has a bye week before they face the Yellow Jackets.
Let's take an early look at how these two will matchup in week four.
Georgia Tech offense vs Louisville defense
Until proven otherwise, I think these two units are going to be the strengths of the each respective team in 2024.
Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King was one of only two players in the nation with at least 2,700 passing yards, 600 rushing yards, 25 touchdown passes, and five touchdown runs this season (joining LSU’s Jayden Daniels), and one of only six ACC players to achieve those numbers in a regular season since 2000. He led the ACC in touchdown passes and was fourth in passing yards. He is back for another season on The Flats and might be the best quarterback in the conference this year. One reason to buy into the Yellow Jackets is that they might have the best quarterback on the field against many of their opponents. As good as King was though, he had a problem with turnovers and that won't cut it against a talented team like Florida State.
Jamal Haynes was such a great story last season. He made the change from wide receiver to running back during fall camp and that move paid dividends. Haynes earned all-ACC honors as a running back (third team) and was an honorable mention all-purpose performer. He led Georgia Tech with 1,059 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns, and six yards per carry ranked second on the team. Those numbers ranked fifth in the ACC in rushing yards and he was tied for sixth in the conference with seven rushing touchdowns and his 6.0 yards per carry ranked third in the league. Haynes had a strong bowl performance against UCF rushing for a game-high 128 yards on 18 carries. He also had a good outing against the Georgia Bulldogs rushing for 81 yards. Haynes was the second highest-rated player on the Yellow Jackets per Pro Football Focus with a 76.9 score and looks primed for another big season in 2024. I think he is in for a huge season and is not getting the recognition he has earned.
This is going to be one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in the ACC and there are some newcomers who could bolster the group.
Eric Singleton Jr was the highest-rated player in the Yellow Jackets 2023 recruiting class according to 247Sports and he looked like he might be a potential superstar last season.
Singleton Jr. ranked fourth among all freshmen nationally (true or redshirt) in 2023 with 59.5 receiving yards per game and was tied for fourth among true freshmen nationally with six touchdown receptions. His 714 receiving yards and six touchdown catches both ranked among the top 10 overall in the Atlantic Coast Conference, while his six TD receptions were the second-most by a freshman in Georgia Tech history. Could he have an even better season in 2024? I think it is certainly possible and the chemistry between him and King was noticeable last year.
Singleton is not the only dangerous receiver for the Yellow Jackets.
Malik Rutherford was the second-leading receiver on Georgia Tech. He caught 46 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 10. 5 yards per catch. His biggest performance came in Georgia Tech's big win over North Carolina. Rutherford caught six passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns. He was a reliable player and can stretch the field with his speed and is also a player who can get the ball in a variety of ways.
Christian Leary was the fourth-leading receiver for Georgia Tech this season, catching 25 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns, while also returning kickoffs.
Chase Lane had a good start to the year, but injuries cost him some time. I think he could have a really good 2024 season if he stays healthy. Duquesne transfer Abdul Janneh had six catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns. He will once again provide depth for Georgia Tech next year.
Leo Blackburn is one of the most physically impressive players on the Georgia Tech roster at 6'5 220 LBS and if he is able to stay healthy this season, he could add a whole new element to the Yellow Jackets offense.
The offensive line is going to be one of the best in the ACC as well.
In just one season, head coach Brent Key and first-year offensive line coach Geep Wade turned Georgia Tech's offensive line from its biggest weakness to perhaps the best unit on the entire team. Georgia Tech went from one of the worst rushing teams in the ACC to leading the league in rushing. It was a pretty stunning turnaround if you had watched the line in 2022 and the good news for the Yellow Jackets is that the offensive line returns four of the five starters and added an All-Conference transfer this offseason.
Louisville's defense could be one of the best in the ACC this season, even without bringing in Tennessee transfer Tyler Baron. Ashton Gillotte had 11 sacks last year and might be the favorite for ACC defensive player of the year. Brohm brought in transfers for this defensive line as well, with Tramel Logan (USF), Richard Kinley (Memphis), Rene Konga (Rutgers), Myles Jernigan (Cal), and Thor Griffith are going to be in the mix. Dezmond Tell and Ramon Puryear are other names to know.
The linebacker group might be one of the ACC's best this season. TJ Quinn, Stanquan Clark, and Benjamin Perry should be the starters with Dan Foster (Texas State), and Jurriente Davis (Texas A&M) transferring in to provide depth and competition.
Quincy Riley is one of the ACC's best cornerbacks and Devin Neal is a name to know at safety. Corey Thornton (UCF), Daeh McCullough (Oklahoma), Tahveon Nicholson (Illinois), Tamrion McDonald (Tennessee), Wesley Walker (Tennessee), Tayon Holloway (UNC), and Blake Ruffin (Eastern Illinois) are the transfer names to know.
This is going to be best-on-best. Both units return plenty of proven playmakers and Louisville has made some nice additions via the transfer portal. Only three teams scored more on Louisville than Georgia Tech did last year.
Georgia Tech Defense vs Louisville Offense
While Brohm is a great offensive playcaller, there are going to be a lot of new faces on the Cardinals offense this season.
Former Oregon/Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough is in line to replace Jack Plummer and while Shough is talented, I don't know if he is a huge upgrade over Plummer.
It looked like Toledo transfer Penny Boone was going to take over in the backfield for the Cardinals, but he re-entered the portal and is headed to UCF. Maurice Turner and Miami transfer Don Chaney Jr will likely be the top two backs. Both are talented, but neither has proven to be a high-level starter.
Chris Bell is the top returning receiver for Louisville, going over 400 yards last season and he is a likely starter. Alabama transfer Ja'Corey Brooks and South Alabama transfer Cauulin Lacy are two other potential big-time impact players.
Mark Redman might be the starter at tight end, but watchout for Miami transfer Jaleel Skinner, a former highly-rated recruit.
The offensive line is losing Bryan Hudson at center, but it should still be a pretty solid front five. Michael Gonzalez is one of the best guards in the ACC and Renato Brown is back from injury to be the right guard. Yale transfer Jonathan Mendoza might be the favorite to start at right tackle and other transfers to watch for are Reuben Unije (Houston), Rasheed Miller (Georgia Southern), Monroe Mills (Texas Tech), Victor Cutler Jr (Ohio State), and Pete Nygra (Northern Illinois) will be in the mix this fall.
New defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci is hoping to have Georgia Tech's defense turned around this season in order to help them contend in the ACC. In one season at Duke (2023), Santucci directed the ACC’s top-ranked scoring defense, allowing just 19.0 points per game, which was good for 16thnationally. The Blue Devils also ranked among the nation’s top 50 in rushing defense, passing defense, total defense, tackles for loss, third-down defense, fourth-down defense and red-zone defense. Duke allowed a total of just 10 points in a pair of wins over teams that finished the season in the top 25 – No. 20 Clemson (28-7) and No. 21 NC State (24-3) – and finished 8-5 overall after a 17-10 win over Troy in the 2023 Birmingham Bowl.
Georgia Tech's defensive line might be their biggest question mark on the defense, especially at defensive end. On the inside, Zeek Biggers, Miami/Georgia State transfer Thomas Gore, Penn State transfer Jordan van den Berg, and Horace Lockett have potential, but will Georgia Tech have enough at the edge rusher spot? USC transfer Romello Height should help, but Georgia Tech will need production from this unit.
At linebacker, Kyle Efford is looking to lead a group that includes veteran starter Trenilyas Tatum, Georgia transfer E.J. Lightsey, Louisville transfer Jackson Hamilton, and freshman Tah'j Butler.
Georgia Tech is returning a strong duo at safety with LaMiles Brooks and Clayton Powell-Lee, while Ahmari Harvey could be ready for a breakout season in 2024. The biggest question in the secondary will be who starts at corner opposite of Harvey. Tennessee transfer Warren Burrell might be the favorite on the outside while Rhode Island transfer Syeed Gibbs and Rodney Shelley might be the guys at nickel.
Overview:
This is going to be a test for Georgia Tech on the road, but not an unwinnable one. Brohm is one of the best coaches in the country, but there is a lot of talent to replace and there is an argument to be made that Louisville might be worse on every position on offense this season. The defense should be really good though and might be the best unit on this team, keeping them in most games while their offense figures things out.