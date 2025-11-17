Week 13 ACC Football Power Rankings: Who is on top heading into the last two weeks?
There are only two weeks left in the regular season in college football and there could finally be some clarity in the ACC Race this weekend.
After surviving a scare on the road at Boston College, Georgia Tech now faces a win and in scenario against Pittsburgh this weekend. The Yellow Jackets have cratered on the defensive side of the football in the past few weeks, but they still have everything right in front of them.
Pitt, SMU, Virginia, and Miami are still alive for a spot in the championship game as well. How do those teams stack up in the latest power rankings?
17. Boston College (1-10, 0-7). Last week: 17
The Eagles were oh so close to getting a huge upset win over Georgia Tech, but the defense allowed 19 fourth quarter points and they lost on a field goal with little time left. Boston College has a bye week before their season finale against Syracuse.
16. Syracuse (3-7, 1-6). Last week. 16
Syracuse was off this past weekend and will be back on the field against Notre Dame on Saturday.
15. Stanford (3-7, 2-5). Last week: 14
Stanford was off this past weekend and will be back on the field against Cal on Saturday.
14. Virginia Tech (3-7, 2-5). Last week: 13
While Hokies fans are more focused on the coaching search, this Hokies team is officially eliminated from bowl contention after their loss to Florida State. The offense could not find anything consistent and the defense allowed too many big plays. Now, the Hokies will look to upset Miami and get revenge for last year's game.
13. North Carolina (4-6, 2-4). Last week: 15
North Carolina lost against Wake Forest this past weekend and now has to beat both Duke and NC State if they want to get into a bowl game. The offense remains one of the worst in the ACC, but the defense continues to play well. Can they slow down Duke's high powered attack?
12. NC State (5-5, 2-4). Last week: 8
After upsetting Georgia Tech and having a bye week to prepare for their road trip to Miami, the Wolfpack could not have looked worse against the Hurricanes. NC State did not cross midfield until the 4th quarter and barely finished with over 100 yards in their 41-7 loss. NC State has to win one of either Florida State or North Carolina to get to a bowl game.
11. Florida State (5-5, 2-5). Last week: 11
Florida State continues to inch closer to a bowl game and they looked pretty solid on Saturday night vs Virginia Tech. Can the Seminoles get wins over NC State and Florida to end the season and finish 7-5?
10 Duke (5-5, 4-2). Last week: 6
The ACC can breath a sigh of relief now that Duke picked up another conference loss and eliminated them from being able to get to the ACC Championship. The doomsday scenario was if a four loss Duke team won the conference, but now Duke is just focusing on getting to a bowl game.
9. Clemson (5-5, 4-4). Last week: 12
In a wild and wacky game on Friday night, Clemson found a way to survive on the road against Louisville thanks to some critical mistakes by the Cardinals. Clemson will beat Furman this weekend to get to bowl eligibility and then they will try to avenge last year's loss to South Carolina.
8. California (6-4, 3-3). Last week: 10
Cal was off this past weekend and returns to play this weekend vs Stanford.
7. Louisville (7-3, 4-3). Last week: 3
The Cardinals are now out of ACC Championship contention with their brutal loss to Clemson. This program had a ton of momentum just two weeks ago when they were 7-1, but now they are going to have to settle for just a merely good season instead of a special one.
6. Wake Forest (7-3, 4-3). Last week: 9
Raise your hand if you had Wake Forest possibly winning 10 games this season. The Demon Deacons will beat Delaware this weekend and the have Duke and a bowl game to try finish what has been a great year one under Jake Dickert. The defense bottled up North Carolina over the weekend and the offense did not have to do a whole lot in the win.
5. Pittsburgh (7-3, 5-1). Last week: 4
While it does not impact their ACC title chances, the way Pitt played against Notre Dame on Saturday was pretty disheartening after the program hosted College Gameday. The Panthers travel to Georgia Tech this Saturday and needs a win to stay alive in the championship race.
4. Miami (8-2, 4-2). Last week: 7
Miami fans had to be pleased with their team's performance on Saturday, but they were probably also wondering why they can't play like this more consistently. The Hurricanes continue to make their case for the CFP this weekend when they travel to Virginia Tech.
3. SMU (7-3, 5-1). Last week: 5
SMU was off this past weekend and will return to play against Louisville this weekend.
2. Georgia Tech (9-1, 6-1). Last week: 3
I considered the Yellow Jackets for the top spot, but the way they played on defense against a terrible Boston College team made me give it to another team. The offense remains one of the nation's best, but how the defense is playing is more than concerning heading into their biggest game in at least a decade.
1. Virginia (9-2, 6-1). Last week: 1
Virginia was an underdog on the road at Duke this past weekend, but the Cavaliers annihilated the Blue Devils and inched closer to getting to Charlotte. They have a bye week before their annual rivalry game with Virginia Tech.