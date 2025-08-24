Week One Bowl Projections: Georgia Tech Gets Intriguing Matchup With G5 Playoff Contender
Georgia Tech could be ready for a breakthrough season in Brent Key's third season.
The Yellow Jackets return a good mixture of veteran talent while also adding in freshmen from one of the best recruiting classes in program history. They supplemented that talent in the transfer portal with veteran additions in the winter and spring transfer windows as well, and that has fans and analysts alike feeling optimistic that Georgia Tech will be a top-half team in the ACC this season. Can they be something more?
Where could Georgia Tech play this postseason?
While Georgia Tech is aiming for big things this season, a bowl game in Brent Key's third season is still an accomplishment. The latest projections from The Athletic's Stewart Mandel and Scott Dochterman have Georgia Tech facing Army in the Military Bowl. It would be the fifth ever meeting between the two schools and the Yellow Jackets lead the all-time series 3-1. Army's lone win against Georgia Tech came in 1971.
I would suspect that Georgia Tech would be heavily favored in this game. While Army should be a contender in the group of five, the Yellow Jackets have quite a bit more talent.
Other Georgia Tech Bowl Projections
ESPN's Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura released their first bowl projections for the 2025 season, and while Georgia Tech is hoping to make a run at the ACC Championship and potentially more, Schlabach has the Yellow Jackets going to the Gator Bowl on Dec. 27th to face Missouri. Bonagura, on the other hand, sent the Yellow Jackets to the Holiday Bowl, where they will face USC. Georgia Tech faced USC in the 2012 Sun Bowl and defeated the Trojans.
This would be the third-ever meeting between Georgia Tech and Missouri. The last time the two programs played was the 1962 Bluebonnet Bowl, won by the Tigers 14-10. Georgia Tech defeated Missouri in the 1940 Orange Bowl 21-7.
The latest projections from CBS Sports have the Yellow Jackets going to El Paso to play in the Sun Bowl against Washington State. This would be the first ever matchup between the two programs and it would be unique matchup. Washington State is still in what is left of the Pac-12 and their schedule is filled with good power four opponents and group of five teams.
I would suspect that Georgia Tech would be heavily favored in this game. The Cougars are losing a lot from this past team, including head coach Jake Dickert (now at Wake Forest) and quarterback John Mateer. It will be interesting to see how this team comes together this season.
First things first though for Georgia Tech, they have to go on the road and face a good Colorado team to start the season. It is going to be one of the most anticipated games of the first week of the season and Georgia Tech is hoping to get their season started on the right foot when they head to Boulder this week.