Week Two ACC Power Rankings: Where is Georgia Tech After Its Loss Against Colorado?

The ACC did not have a great week when it came to non-conference matchups. There was a chance for the league to win some marquee matchups, but Clemson, Georgia Tech, Louisville, and Cal could not come through.

After the first weekend, how do the ACC power rankings shake out?

17. Boston College (0-1, 0-0 ACC)

Sep 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Mason McKenzie (10) runs with the ball as he looks to pass against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Eagles were not expected to be a good team this year and losing by 19 to a subpar Cincinnati team did not cast any doubt on those expectations. Can the Eagles bounce back and get a win over Rutgers on Friday night?

16. Clemson (0-1, 0-0)

Clemson faced the biggest challenge in week one of any ACC team, but the product they put on the field warrants this low ranking. The offense looked abysmal, and the defense had no chance of slowing down the LSU run game. It is one game, but that was a startling display by the Tigers, and one has to wonder how many games this team is going to win.

15. Stanford (1-1, 0-1)

The Cardinal are 1-1, but they have looked more competent than they did last year. They were down several players and were overmatched in a big way against Miami, but they moved the ball through the air better than the 45-6 final score suggests, and quarterback Davis Warren has had a solid start to the year, as has tight end Benji Blackburn. Stanford is off in week two.

14. Syracuse (1-0, 0-0)

If Syracuse plays the way they did on Saturday, they will rise in these rankings. Syracuse dominated New Hampshire in a rout, but they will have to prove they can do this against better competition, including this weekend against California.

13. Wake Forest (1-0, 0-0)

Wake Forest had a good debut against Akron, but they will have to play against better competition to make a move up these rankings. A pivotal game against Purdue awaits this Saturday and Wake might need this game if they hope to get to a bowl game this season.

12. NC State (0-1, 1-0)

NC State was off this weekend and they host Richmond in week two.

11. Florida State (1-1, 0-1)

Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (8) works his way around a defender. The SMU Mustangs defeated the Florida State Seminoles 27-24 at Doak Campbell Stadium after a game that kicked off on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

SMU turned the ball over four times, had a missed field goal, and Florida State still could not find a way to win at home. The running game looked sharp again, but the defense was poor and the quarterback play was worse. FSU is off this weekend and then heads to Alabama to face the Crimson Tide.

10. Duke (1-0, 0-1)

It was far from pretty on Saturday, but Duke got the win over Tulane in week one and running back Nate Sheppard looked fantastic. The Blue Devils could get a big win for the ACC by going on the road and beating Illinois on Saturday.

9. Georgia Tech (0-1, 0-0)

It was a pretty ugly performance for Georgia Tech in week one against Colorado. The Yellow Jackets could not run the ball with Justice Haynes and Malachi Hosley, the offensive line was poor in every aspect, and when Colorado was lining up and running the ball in the second half, Georgia Tech had a hard time stopping them. Alberto Mendoza had a solid game in his debut and the secondary was better than expected, but if Brent Key can't get more out of his team in week two against Tennessee, they could be looking at an 0-2 start.

8. California (0-1, 0-0)

Cal was tied with UCLA 24-24 in the fourth quarter on Saturday, but could not find a way to win. The offense looked like more of a mess than expected and the defense might have some real issues against teams this season. Can they survive the long road trip to Syracuse this weekend?

7. North Carolina (1-0, 0-0)

North Carolina was off this weekend and they face ETSU on Saturday.

6. Virginia Tech (1-0, 0-0)

The Hokies were ruthless in their 73-3 win over VMI on Saturday in James Franklins debut in Blacksburg. It was an overmatched opponent, but it was impressive seeing what the Hokies did on Saturday and they will get a chance to exact revenge on Old Dominion in week two.

5. Pittsburgh (1-0, 0-0)

Pitt kinda flew under the radar this weekend, but the demolished a Miami (OH) team that is expected to contend in the MAC this season. Quarterback Mason Heintschel threw seven touchdowns and the offense looked outstanding. A big opportunity to get a non-conference win on Saturday against UCF is next for the Panthers.

4. Louisville (0-1, 0-0)

Sep 6, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (3) throws a touchdown pass against the Mississippi Rebels during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Louisville played Ole Miss to the wire, but could not come up with the win. The offense found its groove in the second half and should be one of the toughest units in the ACC to stop, but the defense has a lot of holes to fill before they face SMU in week three. Louisville will cruise this weekend against Villanova.

3. SMU (1-0, 1-0)

SMU tried every which way to give the game against Florida State away, but the Mustangs came through in the end. Kevin Jennings threw for over 400 yards in the win, but also had multiple interceptions. Saturday's game against UC Davis should be a breeze before the big ACC showdown against Louisville on Sept. 19th.

2. Virginia (1-0, 1-0)

The Cavaliers were off this week and resume play on Friday against Norfolk State.

1. Miami (1-0, 1-0)

Sep 4, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) stands in the pocket against the Stanford Cardinal during the third quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami is expected to be the top team in the ACC and a national championship contender and they did nothing to cast doubt on that in their 39-point win over Stanford. Quarterback Darian Mensah had a near perfect debut and Malachi Toney set the Miami single game record for receiving yards in a game. Next up for the Hurricanes is a Thursday night game against Florida A&M, which should not be a contest.