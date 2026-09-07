How College Football National Championship Market on Kalshi Moved After Week 1

College football is back, and after a loaded Saturday, we take a look at where Kalshi’s National Championship market sits. The top of the board barely moved with Ohio State still favored to win at 13%.

Beyond the Buckeyes, there was plenty of movement throughout the board, with teams rising and falling from their preseason price. A $10 trade on Ohio State to win pays $62.46.

College Football National Championship winner - Kalshi

Ohio State 13%

Notre Dame 13%

Indiana 11%

Texas 12%

Miami 10%

LSU 9%

Oregon 9%

Georgia 9%

Alabama 4%

Texas A&M 3%

Michigan <1%

Risers

The Miami Hurricanes' journey back to the National Championship got off to a hot start after a 46-6 win on the road against Stanford. Transfer QB Darian Mensah had a career-high 401 yards and five touchdowns, a record for a Miami QB in his debut. Malachi Toney also went for a career-best 12 receptions, 234 receiving yards, and three touchdowns. Miami’s National Championship price surged from 8% to 10%.

Lane Kiffin’s debut with LSU went about as perfectly as he could’ve asked for. Both sides of the ball were clicking, leading to a 51-10 blowout that included Clemson accounting for 145 total yards. 5-Star transfer QB Sam Leavitt finished his day after three quarters going 16/28 for 230 yards, one touchdown, one interception, 113 rush yards, and two rushing touchdowns. LSU’s price jumped from 6% to 9%.

Fallers

Both Oregon and Michigan took hits to their prices despite coming away with wins. Oregon escaped a near upset at home to Boise State. Oregon trailed 17-14 at the half before outscoring Boise 20-10 in the second half. Dante Moore finished with 378 yards and three touchdowns. Oregon’s price dropped from 12% to 9%.

Michigan is another obvious faller. The Wolverines trailed most of the fourth quarter and found themselves down 12-7 with 35 seconds remaining. With roughly five seconds on the clock, Bryce Underwood launched a Hail Mary that was off target. Many thought the game was over. Officials reviewed the play and added one second to the clock. Underwood attempted another deep throw, which connected with JJ Buchanan, and Michigan walked away with a 13-12 win.

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